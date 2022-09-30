ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Greta Gerwig Knows ‘White Noise’ Sounds Like the Ramblings of a ‘Stoned Teenager’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

White Noise ” holds a mirror up to American culture, especially cinema history. It’s the purely controlled, heightened chaos onscreen that reminds us why “family is the cradle of misinformation ,” much like how the blur of media, art, and celebrity similarly splinter into everyday existential crises.

Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, “White Noise” was meticulously written and directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver as Professor Jack Gladney, tasked with protecting his family, played by Greta Gerwig , Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, and May Nivola, after an airborne toxic event forces them to evacuate a picturesque college town. “White Noise” premieres in theaters November 25 and streams on Netflix December 30.

Ultimately, “White Noise” is a dissection of the distractions of daily life and the inherent craving to “flatten” our emotions on the inevitable march toward death. But the Hitchcock-meets-Spielberg-meets-Altman sentimentality, with a dash of Wes Anderson, makes “White Noise” a uniquely composite film mirroring culture as a whole — a more meta take on capturing mid-century icons like this year’s “Blonde” and “Elvis,” and marking an ode to spectacle, like “Nope.” Even Professor Gladney’s colleague Professor Murray Suskind ( Don Cheadle ) in the film compares Hitler to Elvis while lecturing on the beauty of car crashes in cinema devoid of thoughts of fatality.

“It’s so smart that, to sort of explain it, you end up sounding like a stoned teenager,” Gerwig said of the film’s spiraling plot, and its multiple allusions to other works, during a press conference ahead of the opening night premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival on September 30. “But it chronicles all the ways that we distract ourselves, and then in that, it allows us to delight in it as well. So then you are delighted by the distractions that have already been given to you, and there are kind of multiple mirrors happening.”

Gerwig continued, “In the same way that academia flattens everything, commercials flatten everything. You have a commercial for M&Ms right after plane crash footage. That’s the same value; it comes through the same thing. You’ve got Elvis and Hitler, it’s all the same. There’s a way that we welcome the flattening to our own psyches, because we don’t want to know that we’re on a trajectory that goes one direction. So we go, ‘That’s good. Maybe we’re all flat.'”

There is a lingering theme of déjà vu throughout the film. “If you’re celebrating all that is, you’re celebrating everything that went,” Gerwig noted, joking that she’s “smoking that good California shit” when describing the many layers of the novel and Baumbach’s film adaptation.

“I thought about Robert Altman’s influence in that way of mic’ing everybody and having everybody speak at once but also playing with focus so when the audience is watching, they can sit back and let it all just kind of be noise, or they can go in also see what they want to see,” Baumbach said, citing the “sensorial” element available onscreen in part thanks to the 35mm anamorphic cameras that allowed him to “pack the frame.”

Baumbach referenced Hitchock’s famed “Notorious” establishing shot for a lavish party that ends on a close-up of Ingmar Bergman’s hand holding a key. Now, it’s Gerwig clutching a mysterious pill that allows her to forget her own impending death.

“It’s so much story in one shot, but it’s also showing the broad to the specific, and I think, ‘Of course. This movie is about that in so many different ways,'” Baumbach said. “The film gave us permission to try something new. It has so many genre elements baked into it too. I always wanted to be aware of what was available to me, genre-wise.”

A later scene at a motel is, according to Baumbach, an ode to ’80s noir. “It’s something Alan Parker or Adrian Lyne would have done,” the writer/director said. “I felt maybe it can also be a musical. Maybe the movie has allowed us that. I felt that the movie had given me permission to do something that felt nonverbal, that there was something kind of pure cinema and visceral and pleasurable and exciting in a way to both celebrate life and death at the same time.”

Baumbach added, “Joel and Ethan Coen have a great quote when asked how they adapt other material. Joel said, ‘I hold the book open, and Joel types.'”

The emphasis on the spectacle of death as far removed from life spills over into domestic scenes with the Gladney family, acting like a dance, with each member existing in different planes, different realities, and different generations, perhaps even different movies altogether, even when just inches apart. Baumbach enlisted “Marriage Story” choreographer David Neumann once more, while also collaborating with Oscar-winning composer Danny Elfman for the first time.

“Even our first conversation, I just talked about what I thought the themes were,” Baumbach said of reaching out to Elfman. “In broad terms, for the first section, the sense is about the systems and the strategies that we’ve created to keep this illusion of immortality going. The second section is death has come to our door, and it’s real, but we don’t know how to deal with this at a distance. And the third section is, OK, now you’ve seen it. What are you going to do now? Can you return to those same old strategies? Do those hold up under this new knowledge?”

The transcendence of genre and tonal shifts of “White Noise” is also what inspired Elfman to sign onto the feature.

Elfman recalled, “I’m in the middle of this ‘Doctor Strange’ movie, and I said, ‘OK,’ and I just wrote some stuff on the fly. The next thing I know, he’s cutting my music into the movie in ways that I haven’t even thought of. I’ve worked on, I think, 110 films now, and this definitely was one of the most enjoyable. I loved it. The response was instant.”

As IndieWire’s David Ehrlich noted in his review , “You can still hear something almost subliminally divine under that uncanniness whenever Baumbach cranks up the volume.”

And that perhaps is the white noise underpinning all of us — now and before — that Baumbach resonated with, bringing that sound resonance to the big screen.

“White Noise” premieres in theaters November 25 and on Netflix December 30.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Luke Macfarlane ‘Made Peace’ with Never Being a Leading Man — Then He Landed ‘Bros’

After years as a Hallmark Channel hunk, Luke Macfarlane finally nabbed the romantic lead of his dreams — and on his own terms. Macfarlane plays the dashing love interest to screenwriter Billy Eichner’s character in “Bros,” which is being touted as the first gay studio rom-com (at least, the first to get a wide theatrical release with an all-LGBTQ cast). With his All-American good looks and easy winking charisma, some audience members may wonder where he’s been hiding since finishing a long run on the critically beloved ABC drama “Brothers & Sisters” in 2011. A recurring lead on a successful primetime...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Responds to ‘Bros’ Lackluster Box Office: ‘Straight People Just Didn’t Show Up’

Billy Eichner is calling out straight people for not seeing “Bros” in theaters. The Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy opened to $4.8 million at the box office after premiering at TIFF and receiving strong reviews. However, lead star and co-writer Eichner is bemoaning the lack of audiences showing up in theaters as “homophobic,” especially in “certain parts of the country.” “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IndieWire

‘Stars at Noon’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Learns the Exact Dimensions of Hell in Claire Denis’ A24 Thriller

Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn find love in the time of political corruption and international unrest. The duo star in Claire Denis’ latest romance-thriller “Stars at Noon,” distributed by A24. Qualley plays a young American journalist who is stranded in present-day Nicaragua and falls in love with an enigmatic Englishman (Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. However, she soon realizes that he may be in even greater danger than she is. Danny Ramirez and Benny Safdie also star in the film, premiering in theaters October 14 and debuting on Hulu October 28. “Stars at Noon” won the Grand Prix...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Average Movie Ticket Price Is Now $11. Why Is That a Secret?

Here’s something that the National Association of Theater Owners doesn’t want to tell you: Ticket prices have increased at least 20 percent since 2019, for an average price of $11. (For details at how we arrived at this figure, read on.) It didn’t used to be this way. NATO usually provides an annual average ticket price, usually in April. That stopped — understandably — in 2020, when theaters faced Covid closures. However, there’s been no NATO update from its now 3 1/2-year-old 2019 average of $9.16. Why not? Per a NATO spokesperson, the changing market conditions related to the current release schedule...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Just How Miserable Is ‘Blonde’ Supposed to Make Audiences?

“Blonde” has been making a lot of noise in recent weeks. Director Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel revisits Marilyn Monroe’s career through the prism of the abuse that followed her throughout her career. Dominik’s loose approach to his subject and the movie’s many disturbing twists have generated a lot of fierce debate, even as Ana de Armas’ performance as Marilyn has been celebrated. With “Blonde” out on Netflix this week, IndieWire executive editors Eric Kohn and Kate Erbland, plus chief film critic David Ehrlich, swapped thoughts on Dominik’s divisive undertaking via email. So, just how miserable is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Are Cannibal Outcasts

Timothée Chalamet is truly eating the scenery “Bones and All,” if that scenery includes vagrants, lost souls, and vagabonds. Chalamet reunites with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for cannibal love story “Bones and All,” co-starring “Waves” breakout Taylor Russell. Per the official synopsis, the film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Danny Elfman
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Ethan Coen
Person
Jack White
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Adrian Lyne
Person
Don Delillo
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Robert Altman
IndieWire

Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting with Amy Winehouse for ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme

James Bond almost got the Amy Winehouse treatment. The iconic 007 franchise, known for its sultry Oscar-winning theme songs, was meant to have a ballad written and sung by the late Grammy winner for 2008’s “Quantum of Solace” starring Daniel Craig as the famed MI6 agent. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that meeting with the “Back to Black” singer was “distressing” due to Winehouse being “not at her best” in 2008, three years before her fatal 2011 overdose. “Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, she was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” Broccoli told...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Barry Keoghan’s Unsolicited Riddler Audition Landed Him the Role of Joker in ‘The Batman’

Barry Keoghan’s debut in the DC Extended Universe has been years in the making. The star of “The Batman,” with Keoghan playing the Joker in an extended deleted scene, revealed that he originally set out to be cast as another villain. “I wanted to be Riddler,” Keoghan told GQ UK. Keoghan auditioned for “The Batman” by submitting an unsolicited tape more than three years ago. The “Killing of a Sacred Deer” actor met with producer Dylan Clark and asked him to watch the video, despite the role of Riddler having already been cast with Paul Dano playing the villain. Four months later,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mia Hansen-Løve ‘Really Struggled’ Working with Tim Roth on ‘Bergman Island,’ Vicky Krieps Says

Director Mia Hansen-Løve is revealing what it was really like filming the 2021 critically acclaimed feature “Bergman Island” with actors Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps. Also weighing in, “Bergman Island” lead star Krieps cited a “culture clash” between frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Roth and Hansen-Løve in a new Vanity Fair profile. Previously, Roth was rumored to make a crew member cry during production, according to a Filmmaker Magazine op-ed by Gabe Klinger, who had a small onscreen role in the movie. Owen Wilson was originally attached to co-lead the film but dropped out ahead of production. Hansen-Løve met Roth only two or three...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Runner’ Trailer: An Iranian New Wave Masterpiece Returns to Theaters

Amir Naderi’s 1984 “The Runner” is often lauded as the first movie to emerge from post-revolutionary Iran and for having one of the best child performances of all time with Madjid Niroumand. It’s now receiving a new restoration that will debut at Film Forum on October 28 and run through November 10, with Naderi and Niroumand appearing in person for screenings. It will then make its way around the country. Exclusively on IndieWire, watch the new trailer below. In “The Runner,” an illiterate 11-year-old orphan (Niroumand), living alone in an abandoned tanker in the Iranian port city of Abadan, survives by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The White Noise#Stoned#Film Star#American#Hitchcock
IndieWire

‘Vesper’ Review: A Feat of Low-Budget Sci-Fi World-Building

Set in “the new dark ages” — a ruined tomorrow in which the engineered viruses and organisms that humanity created in order to stem the planet’s ecological crisis have escaped into the wild and remade life on Earth into a dreary (but awesome) Cronenbergian wasteland full of fleshy droids, bioluminescent critters, and trees whose spores try to suck out your internal tissue while you sleep — Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s “Vesper” has already drawn several comparisons to the likes of “Stalker” and the Andrei Tarkovsky-inspired “Annihilation.” It’s easy to see why. Told at the somnambulant of a European art film...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Danny Boyle to Direct Hip-Hop Stage Version of ‘The Matrix’ Titled ‘Free Your Mind’

Academy Award winner Danny Boyle is set to helm a stage adaptation of “The Matrix,” incorporating hip hop dance choreography. Boyle’s “Free Your Mind” is a Warner Bros. Theater Ventures-licensed project set to open at the new Manchester, U.K. arts venue, Factory International. The “large-scale immersive performance” will debut in October 2023. Variety has the news. “Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, ‘Free Your Mind’ will take audiences on a thrilling journey through ‘The Matrix’ and into a new realm of possibilities,” the logline reads. “This eye-opening production will stretch across the building’s ultra-flexible spaces,...
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

You’ve Never Seen a Murakami Adaptation Like ‘Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman’

. After inspiring two of the most stunning features in recent years with “Burning” and “Drive My Car,” it should come as no surprise that the work of author Haruki Murakami is ripe for adaptation. His short stories are truly special, texts that are as dense as they are accessible, and filmmaker Pierre Földes knows this well. Földes’s first feature, “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman,” takes its title from a Murakami collection and anthologizes a number of the author’s short stories — “Super Frog Saves Tokyo,” “Birthday Girl,” “Dabchick,” “The Wind-Up Bird & Tuesday’s Women,” “Blind Willow Sleeping Woman,” and “UFO in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness

“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Chloë Sevigny: Luca Guadagnino ‘Gave Me a Stink Eye’ for Gasping at ‘Bones & All’ Cannibal Scenes

Chloë Sevigny may have starred in “American Psycho,” but it was the “Bones and All” cannibal sequences that really shook her to the bone. Yet director Luca Guadagnino wasn’t having it. Sevigny told Interview magazine that the “Suspiria” auteur gave her the “stink eye” at the world premiere of “Bones and All” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival due to her loud gasps in the theater. “Bones and All” centers on a cannibal couple, played by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who hunt vagrants to quench their thirsts. “The first time I saw it I was so vocal, but I’m also a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lynch/Oz’ Trailer: David Lynch’s Fascination with ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Is Unmasked

David Lynch is the man behind the curtain, the wonderful Wizard of Oz, in the surreal construct we call cinema. Or so documentary “Lynch/Oz” makes it out to be. Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, the film was born out of auteur Lynch’s response during a Q&A panel at the 2001 New York Film Festival following the screening of “Mulholland Drive.” Lynch said more than 20 years ago that “there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about ‘The Wizard of Oz'” when asked about the classic film’s impact on his own work. “Lynch/Oz” reframes Lynch’s filmography within the context of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Emancipation’ Trailer: Will Smith Stars in Apple’s Slavery Drama Now Headed for December Release

Surprise: As rumored courtesy of a New York Times piece that published last month, Apple Original Films’ slavery thriller/drama “Emancipation” is officially set to release this December. Starring Will Smith in his first big screen role post-Oscars slap (production was completed before the incident), “Emancipation” is directed by Antoine Fuqua and will be released theatrically December 2 before streaming on Apple TV+ December 9. Watch the first trailer below. The status of the movie has been open-ended since Will Smith accosted Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards. But with Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” pushed to next...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann Says It Only Took 15 Minutes to Convince Tom Hanks to Star in ‘Elvis’

Love it or hate it, Tom Hanks’ role as Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis” is the kind of performance that isn’t easily forgotten. The two-time Oscar winner donned layers of prosthetic and a deliberately unrecognizable accent to portray Elvis Presley’s famously conniving manager in all of his Machiavellian glory (and scurried through a few casinos in a hospital gown for good measure). One might think that such a role would be a tough sell for the famously wholesome actor. But according to Baz Luhrmann, Hanks was eager to take on the challenge. Speaking at RTS London (via Deadline), Luhrmann revealed that he...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy