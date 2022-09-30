Lake County pol says he went too far in calling League of Women Voters 'hags'

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Lake County Board member says he’ll apologize to the local chapter of the League of Women Voters for what he called his off-color remarks.

As Republican County Board member Dick Barr sees it, the League of Women Voters – he calls them the League of Women Democrats – “push only Progressive Democrat candidates.”

He wrote on Facebook: “It's so cute how the League of women Democrats pretend to be nonpartisan.”

He advised candidates to avoid League forums, saying, “Stop giving these hags more power.”

Barr told the Daily Herald he will apologize for the “hags” remark, but he stands by the rest.

He insists the League is slanted against Republicans.

And he says their format giving 30 seconds to answer a question shows they’re not interested in meaningful discussion.

