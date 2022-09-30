ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake County pol says he went too far in calling League of Women Voters 'hags'

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kfm2R_0iH6m13b00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Lake County Board member says he’ll apologize to the local chapter of the League of Women Voters for what he called his off-color remarks.

As Republican County Board member Dick Barr sees it, the League of Women Voters – he calls them the League of Women Democrats – “push only Progressive Democrat candidates.”

He wrote on Facebook: “It's so cute how the League of women Democrats pretend to be nonpartisan.”

He advised candidates to avoid League forums, saying, “Stop giving these hags more power.”

Barr told the Daily Herald he will apologize for the “hags” remark, but he stands by the rest.

He insists the League is slanted against Republicans.

And he says their format giving 30 seconds to answer a question shows they’re not interested in meaningful discussion.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

Filippa
3d ago

He can not be on any board, except a man only boardwalk. Do not insult women! You owe your life to the good will of, at least, one of them.

Reply
2
Related
wlsam.com

Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes

John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
DOLTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
County
Lake County, IL
Lake County, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights rejects proposed anti-corporate welfare ordinance

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A win for the Bears comes as the Arlington Heights Village Board voted to reject a proposed anti-corporate welfare ordinance.There was a petition circling, calling for a prohibition on the use of taxpayer money for any development related to the Bears possible move to the suburb.Wording in the proposal was very broad. The conservative group backing the petition wants any municipal incentive that would benefit one business over another to be banned. Tax credits and small business loans from the village wouldn't be allowed. And, "Arlington Al Fresco" an initiative expanding outdoor dining in the summer wouldn't happen, either. Village leaders unanimously voted no on the ordinance.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics Local#Lake County Board#Republican County Board#Republicans#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Protesters stage 'tent city' inside Chicago City Hall, demanding more resources for the homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was delivering her budget address, protesters gathered inside City Hall demanding more money to fight homelessness.Activists staged a "tent city" in the lobby of City Hall. The group said Mayor Lightfoot's plan to use federal dollars to address homelessness won't work in the long run."The solution is housing people. The solution is creating more homes. The solution is helping to prevent more homelessness and dedicating even more funds to do so," said 49th Ward Alderman Maria Hadden.The group is calling on the city to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end property sales, using that money to invest in affordable housing and services for the homeless.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
aclu-il.org

Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois

Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
vfpress.news

Late Westchester Mayor Could Get Honorary Street Sign

Westchester Village President Frank Perry with his wife, Peggy Cesarini Perry, during Westchester Fest in August 2021. | File. Sunday, October 1, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester village board is poised to place street signs along Westchester Boulevard in honor of the suburb’s late mayor, Frank...
WESTCHESTER, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy