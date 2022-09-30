Read full article on original website
WSET
Wilson Street in Danville set to undergo improvements
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has beautified Main, Union, and Craghead Streets. Now, Wilson Street is next in line for a makeover. "Wilson Street is going to get a streetscape improvement, so new sidewalks, new infrastructure in the ground, new stormwater, and some landscaping," said Ken Larking, city manager for the City of Danville.
WSET
Bedford Co. names new Deputy County Administrator after nationwide search
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a national search, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss announced on Monday that Justin Stauder will become Bedford County’s Deputy County Administrator. Stauder will join Bedford County on November 1. He has served as the Assistant County Administrator for New Kent County, Virginia...
WSLS
Stratford Village Apartments residents frustrated with lack of assistance after fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Two weeks after a deadly fire, residents at Stratford Village Apartments are fed up. “It’s frustrating because she has all her stuff there. Everything she has is there at the apartment,” said Missy Spradlin, whose mother lives in one of the units. Despite being...
pcpatriot.com
Southern installed as new President of Virginia Dental Association
RICHMOND – The Virginia Dental Association has elected and installed its new Board of Directors leadership for 2022- 2023. Dr. Cynthia Southern of Pulaski is President of the association, which represents 4,000 member dentists across the Commonwealth, and Dr. Dustin Reynolds of Lynchburg is President-Elect. Dr. Zaneta Hamlin of Virginia Beach has been elected to serve a second term as Secretary-Treasurer.
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center Expands to Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center has expanded and added a new location in Appomattox. The nonprofit is a community health center that serves everyone. Emily finds out everything they can help you with!
WSET
Roanoke County finds new Director of Economic Development after Loope retires
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced the appointment of Megan Baker as Director of Economic Development on Monday. Caywood said Baker will assume her new position on October 24. “We are fortunate that someone with Megan’s knowledge and experience will be...
WSET
U.S. Army Offers "Limitless" Career Opportunities
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The U.S. Army is actively recruiting people looking for a new career opportunity. Emily finds out about the benefits you could get if you sign up.
WSET
Leadership Empowerment Symposium to Focus on Adaptability, Strategy
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Leadership Empowerment Symposium will be held at The Ramp Church in Lynchburg on October 14th. Keynote speakers will focus on being adaptable and executing your vision with a specific strategy. Emily learns how you can register!
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
chathamstartribune.com
Lottery funds not enough to fund school renovations
Kentuck Elementary School Principal Christie Dawson has a few specific concerns about her building when it comes to safety. One is that students must walk outside to get to the mobile classrooms and the gym. The second is that the pre-K classrooms are in the school’s basement and have only one entrance and exit — and those doors open directly to the outdoors.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
WSET
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County approves zoning overlay plans for I-81 and exit 150 intersection
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors has approved a new zoning district for businesses and residents. The new zoning district is going to be three sub-districts. The first one is the area around the I-81 and exit 150 intersection, but the other sub-districts go back into the community away from the intersection.
WSET
Trick or Treat! Town of South Boston announces Halloween activities, safety tips
SOUTH BOSTON. Va. (WSET) — The Town of South Boston would like citizens and visitors to know that Halloween will be observed on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the town. The town would also like to let folks know that,...
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County told it can ban gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Montgomery County schools continue to talk collective bargaining. — The Roanoke Times. Botetourt County deputy prospectur builds national reputation as animal rights advocate. — The Roanoke Times. What Roanoke city council candidates say...
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
WSET
Roanoke County non-emergency phone line down
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County non-emergency phone lines are down as of 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Only call 911 in an emergency, but if you need to contact law enforcement for a non-emergency, dial 540-283-6597. Try again later if there's a busy signal. "The phone company is...
WSET
Bedford Co. book challenging policy passes; parents not part of process until step four
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County schools have a new book policy that sparked some controversy among school board members. The five-step policy lays out what will happen when books are challenged in the school system. Policies for School Board 7.14.22 Information and 8.11.22 Action by Ezra Hercyk...
WSLS
Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
