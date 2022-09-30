ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSET

Wilson Street in Danville set to undergo improvements

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has beautified Main, Union, and Craghead Streets. Now, Wilson Street is next in line for a makeover. "Wilson Street is going to get a streetscape improvement, so new sidewalks, new infrastructure in the ground, new stormwater, and some landscaping," said Ken Larking, city manager for the City of Danville.
DANVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Southern installed as new President of Virginia Dental Association

RICHMOND – The Virginia Dental Association has elected and installed its new Board of Directors leadership for 2022- 2023. Dr. Cynthia Southern of Pulaski is President of the association, which represents 4,000 member dentists across the Commonwealth, and Dr. Dustin Reynolds of Lynchburg is President-Elect. Dr. Zaneta Hamlin of Virginia Beach has been elected to serve a second term as Secretary-Treasurer.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Blue Ridge Medical Center Expands to Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Medical Center has expanded and added a new location in Appomattox. The nonprofit is a community health center that serves everyone. Emily finds out everything they can help you with!
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Lottery funds not enough to fund school renovations

Kentuck Elementary School Principal Christie Dawson has a few specific concerns about her building when it comes to safety. One is that students must walk outside to get to the mobile classrooms and the gym. The second is that the pre-K classrooms are in the school’s basement and have only one entrance and exit — and those doors open directly to the outdoors.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Buckingham County told it can ban gold mining; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Montgomery County schools continue to talk collective bargaining. — The Roanoke Times. Botetourt County deputy prospectur builds national reputation as animal rights advocate. — The Roanoke Times. What Roanoke city council candidates say...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke County non-emergency phone line down

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County non-emergency phone lines are down as of 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Only call 911 in an emergency, but if you need to contact law enforcement for a non-emergency, dial 540-283-6597. Try again later if there's a busy signal. "The phone company is...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

