What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?

I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
How to avoid the biggest entryway decorating mistakes – designers on the lessons they've learned

When designing a warm welcome into your home, the entryway is your first impression, but it's also a key space that often gets overlooked during the design process. First and foremost, this is because it is a high traffic area, yet consider it's also used and seen everyday, and by any guests who come to the house. It is therefore crucial that it is a space that is functional, practical and aesthetically beautiful.
Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home

Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom

Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
How to Decide On a Style of Interior Design For Your Home?

Hello World! Welcome Friends! When it comes to choosing a style of interior design for your home, there are many factors to consider. You want to choose a style that reflects your personality and your lifestyle, and that will make you happy every time you walk into your home. There...
Tour a Serenely Decorated New York Apartment Where Natural Light Rules the Day

Ask any seasoned decorator and they’ll tell you: Every client has their own particular thing. It could be an obsession with the kitchen countertops, perhaps, or simply just a penchant for designer chairs. For a recent project on New York’s Upper East Side by interior designer Hadley Wiggins and architect Anderson Kenny, that concern was color—or rather, how best to render the lack of it. The client, Elana Allen, is a celebrated illustrator and animation director known for lushly drawn children’s books and cartoons. She shares the home with her husband and two young children. “She is an incredible artist with an incredible color sense, so this was not a case of her saying: ‘Oh, I want it to be creamy with some bone tones. This was ‘which out of the 300 shades of bone do we want and why?’” Wiggins recounts.
Viral Video of Sheltie Puppy's 'Big Day Out' Is Nothing Short of Perfect

As kids, we always loved when our parents would take us out for a fun-filled day of activities because everything was a new adventure. One puppy recently had a similar experience when his parents took him out for a big day and the result is incredible. TikTok user @whimsicaldogs recently...
Eye discharge in dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment

Wondering whether eye discharge in dogs is normal or a sign of a deeper problem? If your dog gets some sticky bits in the corner of their eyes now and then, it's likely you've considered it nothing more than than a little gunk. But what if you've noticed that your...
