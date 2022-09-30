ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Kimberly high school teacher arrested after 'inappropriate conduct' allegations

By Alice Reid
 4 days ago
A high school teacher in the Kimberly Area School District has been arrested and placed on leave following allegations of "inappropriate conduct."

Friday evening, the Winneconne Police Department said it took a 24-year-old man from the Appleton area into custody and booked him into the Winnebago County Jail. He's being held on at least one felony charge as a result of an investigation by the Winneconne Police Department's School Resource Officer.

"We anticipate several other charges will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office, pending the outcome of our investigation. As this is a very fluid and active investigation, no further information is being released at this time," police said Friday.

The police department said on Facebook there is no danger to the students at the Winneconne Community School District. Police said this was an incident that involved the 24-year-old teacher. Police confirmed he has been placed on administrative leave at his current high school at Kimberly.

"We cannot disclose details at this time other than to say the allegations involved inappropriate behavior," police said on Facebook.

The Kimberly Area School District said it learned of allegations that the teacher engaged in inappropriate conduct with students of another school district while previously serving as a teacher there.

While the school district named the teacher in a letter to parents, NBC 26 is not identifying the teacher because he hasn't been formally charged with a crime.

"As soon as the Kimberly Area School District became aware of the allegations against [the teacher] the District immediately placed him on administrative leave, and the District is cooperating with law enforcement on this matter," the school district said.

The school district said there is currently no evidence to indicate that any Kimberly Area School District students were involved in the alleged misconduct.

The district said it's limited on how much information it can share. The case remains under investigation.

