Huntington, WV

WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

FestivFALL is back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
POMEROY, OH
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
WSAZ

Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what's to come at this year's festival.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you're in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee' Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don't start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year's Angel...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Girl Scouts launching new products

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?. These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
WSAZ

William Shatner coming to the Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Award-winning actor, producer, director, and writer William Shatner is coming to the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
WHEELERSBURG, OH

