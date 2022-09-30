Read full article on original website
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
FestivFALL is back
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
Fall events with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick shares the fall event line-up with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee’ Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion...
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
wchstv.com
New Johnson Central High School will have a storm shelter inside the building
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — There's a new high school in the works in Paintsville, Kentucky, that will also include a storm shelter inside the building. Plans are to replace the 54-year old Johnson Central High School with a state-of-the-art facility that meets today's challenges -- not only academically but with mother nature.
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
Girl Scouts launching new products
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?. These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.
William Shatner coming to the Clay Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Award-winning actor, producer, director, and writer William Shatner is coming to the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”
Roundtable discussion held for projects transforming manufacturing sites
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of dollars in grant money, which will be used to turn former industrial properties into 21st Century manufacturing sites, are soon coming to the city of Huntington. The Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT) Now Coalition of West Virginia has been named as one of the 21...
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
