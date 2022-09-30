Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
ralphiereport.com
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats - Game Post
Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona for the fifth game of the 2022 season. It’s been one of the worst starts for Colorado in school history. They’re one of three FBS teams without a win and have lost the first four by 25+ points. The Buffaloes hope going to the desert will change their bad luck, having not lost in Tucson since 2018. As for Arizona, they’ll be searching for their first Pac-12 win this season as well.
thisistucson.com
Here are all 46 food vendors at Tucson Meet Yourself this year
Tucson Meet Yourself is Tucson’s annual folklife festival, where we have the opportunity to meet our neighbors from across different cultural backgrounds. Festival organizers will sometimes call the event “Tucson Eat Yourself” because of its outstanding, diverse array of food vendors, many of whom come out exclusively for this event.
Tucson, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sabino High School football team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Westwood High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Last-Minute game Information for Arizona Football vs Colorado
TUCSON, AZ – Fresh off of a humbling loss to Cal, Arizona Football (2-2, 0-1) returns to action in search of their first conference win against Colorado (0-4, 0-1). We are moving right along in the 2022 Arizona Football season, as the Wildcats are now into week five. And with the year quickly rolling along, Arizona will continue their Pac-12 action as they return home to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.
thisistucson.com
6 plant sales happening in Tucson this October 🌱
Fall brings pumpkins, cool(er) weather and lower A/C bills. But let's take a moment to appreciate another autumn favorite: fall plant sales. Here are six happening in October. Bring home your newest plant baby (or should we say babies?). Pima County Master Gardeners' upcoming sale features cacti and succulents, perennials, compost, gardening books, decor and more.
thisistucson.com
Where to find the perfect pumpkin in Tucson this fall
'Tis the season for pumpkin picking. If you're looking to find the perfect pumpkin this Halloween, here are four Tucson-area spots to start. Pick a pumpkin at the 50-acre patch, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.
Nightfall sneak peek as Old Tucson reopens Oct. 6
Old Tucson reopens Oct. 6, after being closed for more than two years. It marks the return of Nightfall, the annual Halloween-themed event.
iheart.com
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
Documentary profiling Lute Olson to debut in Tucson Friday night
“On a national level we hope to make sure that he gets that recognition that he deserves,” said Director Brett Rapkin.
theazweekend.com
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Pumpkin Patch opens for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 1. Owner Jon Post said this year there’s even more for the whole family to enjoy, including a one-of-a-kind Sunflower Festival. “We’re not going to the pumpkin field, we’re...
azpm.org
Inflation up in Arizona because of housing prices
A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. Arizona’s inflation rate is outpacing the country on the whole, but University of Arizona economist George Hammond said gas and food prices are not to blame. "Inflation is running rapidly in the US, it’s particularly fast here...
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Colorado suffered a grim 45-17 defeat...
AZFamily
Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Tucson’s most notorious criminal cases came to an end in a Pima County courtroom on Friday, Sept. 30. A jury found Christopher Clements guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Maribel Gonzales in 2014. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.
Eastern Progress
Arizona tight end Alex Lines 'no longer on the team,' coach Jedd Fisch says
Following Arizona's 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday, Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch revealed tight end Alex Lines is no longer a part of the team, but didn't share details for his departure. "Alex is no longer on the team. ... That's up to him to disclose that. He chose...
Five Halloween-themed ideas to kick off October
Tucson has many 'spooky-themed' events happening throughout the month. KGUN 9 will bring you a fresh list each week in October get you started celebrating to the fullest.
Eastern Progress
UA commit KJ Lewis arrives for visit over Red-Blue Game weekend
UA commit KJ Lewis arrived in Tucson on Thursday night in advance of his official visit this weekend. Lewis, a four-star guard from the Dallas area with roots in Tucson and El Paso, committed to the Wildcats in March. His visit will allow him to take in Friday's Red-Blue Game, likely along with 2024 forward Carter Bryant, 2024 guard Zoom Diallo and other targets.
Everything the Colorado Buffaloes said after their 43-20 loss to Arizona Wildcats
After a 43-20 loss at Arizona, Colorado football is 0-5 for just the fourth time in its 133-year history. The Wildcats' 673 yards of offense on Saturday was the fourth-most ever allowed by the Buffaloes. Head coach Karl Dorrell and offensive lineman Casey Roddick both fielded questions from the media following the game...
