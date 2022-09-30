ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Seeking a tree for this year's Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Grand Illumination will take place on Dec. 2, but in order to hold this annual tradition, the city needs a tree. Charlottesville is seeking a holiday tree to put on the Downtown Mall. Steve Gaines, the Urban Forrester for the city’s Department...
Virginia escapes national gas price increase

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
Harrisonburg hosting Shenandoah Valley Pride 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The City of Harrisonburg is hosting the Shenandoah Valley Pride event through diversity. People are invited to celebrate the freedom of pride and diversity, rain or shine. People are welcome to bring their family, friends, and pets along, as the event is pet and...
Belmont Park closed for renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Belmont Park getting a facelift to make sure everyone can use the playground there and construction is set be finished soon. The playground at the park closed on October 4th for reconstruction and replacement of 20-year-old parts. A spokesperson with parks and rec said that...
Parade of Homes returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen homes will be featured in this year’s Parade of Homes. The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association says it will be showcasing the best buildings in the Charlottesville area as part of its 59th annual event. According to a release, this...
Part of Carter's Mount Road is closed for pipe replacement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Virginia Department of Transportation is working hard to replace deteriorating pipes under Carter's Mountain Road. The new pipe replacement is creating detours around the 627 section. "The secondary roads in Virginia have tons and tons of pipes throughout them and our crews are...
Charlottesville Planning Commission discussing parking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Planning Commission is looking for ways to make housing more affordable, which could make parking more difficult to find. Although not passed, this could allow for new developments to eliminate parking minimums, meaning more people would have to either park on the streets...
Public input forum for Nelson Comprehensive Plan rescheduled

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A forum on Nelson County’s work to update its Comprehensive Plan was canceled over the weekend due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. That forum has now been rescheduled for Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Nelson Center in Lovingston. The county...
Foxfield hosts fall race in the rain

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many people gathered at the Foxfield race track on Sunday to enjoy a sport with some history. “We are here today to watch the steeplechase horse racing, which historically has been so that you are following and chasing somebody and riding, who could get to the steeple in town the fastest. And so now we run in a circle on a track that was developed here by some masterminds in the horse world,” said Kelsey Cox, CEO of Foxfield Races.
Orange Parks and Rec launches online activities service

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new online resource will help Orange County residents find out about activities and more taking place. The Orange County Department of Parks and Recreation has recently implemented CivicRec, which is an online parks and recreation management software service. According to a release, this...
First Responders being hired and interviewed to fill job openings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – On Oct. 3 Charlottesville City Council held a meeting and shared news about first responders’ positions being filled. Charlottesville mayor, Lloyd Snook, said the city has filled three positions at the Charlottesville Fire Department. "We also have some new leaders in the Charlottesville...
UVA partners with local organizations and Imagination Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dolly Parton's nonprofit organization, Imagination Library, has partnered with Quick Start Tennis of Central Virginia and the Charlottesville Rotary Club. Along with the University of Virginia, they aim to ensure kids under the age of five are able to have books. The organizations held fundraisers...
