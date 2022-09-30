ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many people gathered at the Foxfield race track on Sunday to enjoy a sport with some history. “We are here today to watch the steeplechase horse racing, which historically has been so that you are following and chasing somebody and riding, who could get to the steeple in town the fastest. And so now we run in a circle on a track that was developed here by some masterminds in the horse world,” said Kelsey Cox, CEO of Foxfield Races.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO