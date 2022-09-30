Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Seeking a tree for this year's Grand Illumination
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Grand Illumination will take place on Dec. 2, but in order to hold this annual tradition, the city needs a tree. Charlottesville is seeking a holiday tree to put on the Downtown Mall. Steve Gaines, the Urban Forrester for the city’s Department...
cbs19news
Virginia escapes national gas price increase
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
cbs19news
Harrisonburg hosting Shenandoah Valley Pride 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The City of Harrisonburg is hosting the Shenandoah Valley Pride event through diversity. People are invited to celebrate the freedom of pride and diversity, rain or shine. People are welcome to bring their family, friends, and pets along, as the event is pet and...
cbs19news
Belmont Park closed for renovations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Belmont Park getting a facelift to make sure everyone can use the playground there and construction is set be finished soon. The playground at the park closed on October 4th for reconstruction and replacement of 20-year-old parts. A spokesperson with parks and rec said that...
cbs19news
Parade of Homes returns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen homes will be featured in this year’s Parade of Homes. The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association says it will be showcasing the best buildings in the Charlottesville area as part of its 59th annual event. According to a release, this...
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
cbs19news
Part of Carter's Mount Road is closed for pipe replacement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Virginia Department of Transportation is working hard to replace deteriorating pipes under Carter's Mountain Road. The new pipe replacement is creating detours around the 627 section. "The secondary roads in Virginia have tons and tons of pipes throughout them and our crews are...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Planning Commission discussing parking
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Planning Commission is looking for ways to make housing more affordable, which could make parking more difficult to find. Although not passed, this could allow for new developments to eliminate parking minimums, meaning more people would have to either park on the streets...
cbs19news
White Oak Lavender Farm and Purple WOLF Vineyard hosting Fall Festival
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Harrisonburg is hosting its Fall Festival on Saturday at White Oak Lavender Farm and the Purple WOLF Vineyard. People are welcome to bring their friends and family. There will be live music, food trucks, and grape stomping. This is a free event and there...
WSLS
Man with Rockbridge County ties to perform at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Making his way to the big time. On Monday, Rockbridge County native Brent Snyder announced his preparations for a huge moment in his career – his upcoming performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. Snyder moved from Virginia to Nashville in 2018, pursuing a career...
Augusta Free Press
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
cbs19news
Public input forum for Nelson Comprehensive Plan rescheduled
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A forum on Nelson County’s work to update its Comprehensive Plan was canceled over the weekend due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. That forum has now been rescheduled for Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Nelson Center in Lovingston. The county...
cbs19news
Foxfield hosts fall race in the rain
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many people gathered at the Foxfield race track on Sunday to enjoy a sport with some history. “We are here today to watch the steeplechase horse racing, which historically has been so that you are following and chasing somebody and riding, who could get to the steeple in town the fastest. And so now we run in a circle on a track that was developed here by some masterminds in the horse world,” said Kelsey Cox, CEO of Foxfield Races.
cbs19news
Orange Parks and Rec launches online activities service
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new online resource will help Orange County residents find out about activities and more taking place. The Orange County Department of Parks and Recreation has recently implemented CivicRec, which is an online parks and recreation management software service. According to a release, this...
cbs19news
First Responders being hired and interviewed to fill job openings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – On Oct. 3 Charlottesville City Council held a meeting and shared news about first responders’ positions being filled. Charlottesville mayor, Lloyd Snook, said the city has filled three positions at the Charlottesville Fire Department. "We also have some new leaders in the Charlottesville...
cbs19news
UVA partners with local organizations and Imagination Library
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dolly Parton's nonprofit organization, Imagination Library, has partnered with Quick Start Tennis of Central Virginia and the Charlottesville Rotary Club. Along with the University of Virginia, they aim to ensure kids under the age of five are able to have books. The organizations held fundraisers...
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
