A New Conversation Starter Found in Micro Study of Planet Earth and Human Race
I’ll bet it would have been fun knowing Lawrence A. Stellato Sr. in college. He took courses in theology, sociology, finance, economics and other subjects like everyone else. And, as one is supposed to do with all that accumulated knowledge, he thought about things and came up with theories of his own.
Ranking 35 Classic Horror Films By How Likely I'd Be To Survive Them
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
A Beautiful Reimagining that Allows You to Hold Jane Austen’s World in Your Hands
“I was re-reading Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice for the gazillionth time, savoring my favorite passages in Mrs. Gardiner’s ‘long, kind, satisfactory’ letter to Elizabeth, when a sudden desire to have that letter in my hand came over me. To hold the very letter that Elizabeth Bennet once received — ink faded, paper yellowed — would be utterly satisfying.” — Barbara Heller.
A Second Chance at Love and Moving on From Tragedy
What if the only way to move forward was to look back? In her latest romance, The Corey Effect, author Casey Dembowski teaches us the value of closure and what it truly means to earn a second chance. Andi Scott is stuck. And she knows it. Not only is her...
Author Richard Halliday Strives to Honor Jasper, a True Wonder Dog
The saying goes that “your dog may only be here for part of your life, but for your dog you are their whole life.” It’s a somber message, but a bittersweet one as well; by remembering that our four-legged friends’ time on earth is precious, we are encouraged to give them the best experience we can. It’s within that dichotomy of emotion that Richard Halliday’s Jasper the Wonder Dog lives. This achingly tender tale chronicles Halliday’s precious dog Jasper, from his tough beginnings to his cross-country adventures, and finally to the love that endures long after his passing.
From Carnage to Triumph: A Brutally Honest Tale of International Adoption
“When you have a child with special needs, they remind you every day that their life will never be what you wanted for them, or for your family. With every sunrise comes a new darker twilight. The wound never stops bleeding.”. When the Bough Breaks: A Mother’s Story of Carnage,...
