Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Legend Of The Banshee, The Most Chilling Spirit In Celtic Folklore
The banshee is usually described as a woman wailing or singing, and according to ancient Irish mythology, she always heralds death. Long before the banshee graced the silver screen in the 1950s, this spirit of Celtic folklore had terrified people young and old for centuries. Much like the Grim Reaper, the banshee is believed to be an escort to the land of the dead, but there’s far more to this nightmarish spirit than seems at first glance.
historynet.com
Was the Wild Bunch’s Kid Curry Really a Psychopath?
Was outlaw Kid Curry (the alias of Harvey Logan) really the deadliest of the gang that came to be known as the Wild Bunch?. That question is considered by historian Michael Bell, who first took a great interest in the Wild Bunch at age 13 in England, when he watched the classic Hollywood Western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Bell shares his expertise on Curry/Logan in this video made for the Wild West History Association, which has shared it with Wild West and HistoryNet.
poemhunter.com
The Mystery Of The Gospel
I had just walked across the street from the soccer field back to the school. I turned around and saw the cars rushing, passing each other, going fast over the crosswalk where I had been moments earlier. “It would be so easy to jump in front of one of them,” I thought, looking at the cars. “I could jump, and this life that I’m stuck in would be over.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Atlas Obscura
Monsters Are Everywhere in the Bible—And Some Are Even Human
This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. What is a “monster”? For most Americans, this word sparks images of haunted houses and horror movies: scary creations, neither human nor animal, and usually evil. But it can be helpful to think about “monsters” beyond these knee-jerk images. Ever since the 1990s, humanities scholars have been paying close attention to “monstrous” bodies in literature: characters whose appearance challenges common ideas about what’s normal.
BBC
Grantham: Girl, 12, and teenage boys held after bottle attack
A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham. Lincolnshire Police said the 24-year-old man was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday. He suffered a serious head injury,...
psychologytoday.com
The Love That Has No Name
Homosexuality has been called “the love that dare not speak its name.”[1] Our love for objects and activities, however, is a love that had no name at all. One of the first things I noticed when I started researching our love for objects, activities, places, products, brands, and all sorts of other things, was there wasn’t a word to describe the topic I was investigating. In most cases, the best term for the love of things is simply love. But there are times when it’s useful to distinguish the love of things from the love of people. And none of English’s more than one million words did the job.
iheart.com
Friends you need and friends you have to avoid
Humans are social and need connection and our friends help provide that. Research shows friendships bring mental and physical health benefits including everything from lowering the risk of depression and helping us feel more satisfied with our lives, to improving longevity. These are the eight different types of friends that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
The Cursed Island of the Dolls.
There is a small island located south of Mexico City, within the canals of Xochimilco. The island is known as ¨Isla de las Muñecas¨ or The Island of the Dolls, and locals believe the island is cursed. Not only is the island believed to be cursed. It was a sanctuary during the time of Cortez.
poemhunter.com
We Will Never Walk All Alone Ever Again Poem by Roxanne Dubarry
O Verily I say unto all of you, we will never walk. by taking all of us by the hand--and helping us to. understand--we never have to walk our lives journeys. all alone We will never walk alone again all because. of he is our very best and our very...
booktrib.com
Author Richard Halliday Strives to Honor Jasper, a True Wonder Dog
The saying goes that “your dog may only be here for part of your life, but for your dog you are their whole life.” It’s a somber message, but a bittersweet one as well; by remembering that our four-legged friends’ time on earth is precious, we are encouraged to give them the best experience we can. It’s within that dichotomy of emotion that Richard Halliday’s Jasper the Wonder Dog lives. This achingly tender tale chronicles Halliday’s precious dog Jasper, from his tough beginnings to his cross-country adventures, and finally to the love that endures long after his passing.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
booktrib.com
A Second Chance at Love and Moving on From Tragedy
What if the only way to move forward was to look back? In her latest romance, The Corey Effect, author Casey Dembowski teaches us the value of closure and what it truly means to earn a second chance. Andi Scott is stuck. And she knows it. Not only is her...
Comments / 0