Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan University's 2022 homecoming week at a glance
Central Michigan University is holding homecoming activities every day this week. If students wish to participate in team-based events, they must register their team online by 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. Teams will compete in various activities throughout the week from which they can earn points. There are four sections...
Central Michigan Life
Central Michigan University offers bivalent COVID-19 booster
Central Michigan University is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters on campus at the University Health Services Clinic in Foust hall. The vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 989-774-6599. Walk-ins are welcome. Masks...
Central Michigan Life
Local businesses 'coming home' to CMU on Oct. 7
Discover Great Lakes Bay (DGLB) is hosting an event called "Coming Home" for local businesses from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Courtyard Marriott. According to the DGLB website, the event is an opportunity “to connect with world class employers from the region,” and find careers.
The Oakland Press
Gratiot GOP ad for Dixon gets attention for wrong reason
A political ad made by the Gratiot County Republican Party touting Tudor Dixon for governor is gaining a lot of attention. However, much of it is for the wrong reason, garnering much more ridicule than praise. The one-minute video showing seven people, five men and two women, dressed in motorcycle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern Michigan school swaps diesel school bus for electric with state funds
Electric vehicles are more prevalent on the road, in parking lots and soon will be at the bus stop. The Michigan Clean Diesel Program awarded its first grant to electric vehicle projects including a school bus. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded $157,500 to Lansing-based Dean Transportation...
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
Ogemaw Co. deputy charged with assaulting autistic man
LANSING, Mich. (wLNS) – An Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being accused of assaulting an autistic man and not reporting the use of force to higher-ups. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, is going to trial for charges of misconduct in office. The charge is a five-year felony, […]
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching through Sanford at the Meridian Homecoming Parade
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Meridian students and area residents take part in the Meridian Homecoming Parade on Sept. 30, 2022 in Sanford.
Fact Check: Is That Strange Tudor Dixon Commercial Real Or A Skit?
No matter what side of the aisle you're on politically or whichever candidates you support, you'll likely agree that political commercials get OUT OF HAND during mid-term and presidential elections. But one new commercial has people wondering, "Is that for real?" Is THAT Tudor Dixon commercial real or a skit?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Central Michigan Life
CMU DII women’s hockey sweeps MSU
After failing to pick up a win in four attempts against Michigan State (0-2) last season, Central Michigan Division II women’s club hockey turned the tables on the Spartans over the weekend. With their first win in hand, the Chippewas secured a sweep of MSU with a 4-1 win...
1 arrested for assault, shooting at girlfriend’s family
An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Bushnell Township after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend before firing a shotgun at her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prosecutor rules Bay County sheriff’s deputy’s killing of homicide suspect a justified shooting
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy is returning to work after having killed a homicide suspect at the scene of a woman’s killing, with prosecutors having ruled the matter a justified shooting. Deputy Christopher VanHorn is to resume his normal road patrol shift on...
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
1 Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Mecosta County (Mecosta County, MI)
According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported in Mecosta County on Friday. The crash occurred near the intersection of 19 Mile Road and 220th Avenue in Green Township.
Saginaw man gets jail credit for involvement in fatal shooting jury said was not murder
SAGINAW, MI — Charged with murder along with his younger brother stemming from the fatal shooting of a man on a Saginaw street, Johnnie L. Jackson III opted to take a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. In exchange for the dismissal of the open...
Comments / 0