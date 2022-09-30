ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Michigan Life

Central Michigan University's 2022 homecoming week at a glance

Central Michigan University is holding homecoming activities every day this week. If students wish to participate in team-based events, they must register their team online by 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. Teams will compete in various activities throughout the week from which they can earn points. There are four sections...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Central Michigan University offers bivalent COVID-19 booster

Central Michigan University is offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters on campus at the University Health Services Clinic in Foust hall. The vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 989-774-6599. Walk-ins are welcome. Masks...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Local businesses 'coming home' to CMU on Oct. 7

Discover Great Lakes Bay (DGLB) is hosting an event called "Coming Home" for local businesses from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Courtyard Marriott. According to the DGLB website, the event is an opportunity “to connect with world class employers from the region,” and find careers.
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Gratiot GOP ad for Dixon gets attention for wrong reason

A political ad made by the Gratiot County Republican Party touting Tudor Dixon for governor is gaining a lot of attention. However, much of it is for the wrong reason, garnering much more ridicule than praise. The one-minute video showing seven people, five men and two women, dressed in motorcycle...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Society
Mount Pleasant, MI
Society
Mount Pleasant, MI
Education
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
abc12.com

Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Ogemaw Co. deputy charged with assaulting autistic man

LANSING, Mich. (wLNS) – An Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being accused of assaulting an autistic man and not reporting the use of force to higher-ups. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Deputy Matthew Viviano, 48, is going to trial for charges of misconduct in office. The charge is a five-year felony, […]
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Davies
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#Student Affairs#Dorm#Racial Injustice#K12#Racism#Linus College#Racial Issues#Provost Nancy Mathews
Central Michigan Life

CMU DII women’s hockey sweeps MSU

After failing to pick up a win in four attempts against Michigan State (0-2) last season, Central Michigan Division II women’s club hockey turned the tables on the Spartans over the weekend. With their first win in hand, the Chippewas secured a sweep of MSU with a 4-1 win...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy