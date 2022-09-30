LPD searching for suspect in 2021 murder case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police asked for help Friday to find Catelyn Pina, 20, who was identified by LPD as a murder suspect.

Police said, “Pina agreed to turn herself in to investigators at 2:00 p.m. on September 30th, following the issuance of a murder warrant for a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.”

“However, Pina absconded, and investigators are actively searching for her,” a police statement said.

A search warrant in the days after the shooting and killing of Siri said on August 31, 2021, people in one vehicle were shooting at another near 46th Street and Slide Road. Then, on September 1 at 1:15 a.m., there was a drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

Court records said it was the 28th Street shooting that resulted in the death of Siri and the injury of Cleotis Johnson.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

20-year-old Catelyn Pina agreed to turn herself in to investigators at 2:00 p.m. on September 30th, following the issuance of a murder warrant for a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri. However, Pina absconded, and investigators are actively searching for her.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Street at 1:13 a.m. on September 1, 2021, following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officer’s located two victims; Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, along with 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Pina’s whereabouts may be eligible for a reward. They are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

