Wolf Van Halen Shares Powerful Picture Alongside Message to Taylor Hawkins
Following his epic performance during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday (September 3rd), Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolf took to his Twitter account to share a special post for the late Foo Fighters drummer. In his post, Wolf Van Halen paid tribute to Hawkins as well as his...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Dave Grohl Wants You to “F--king Smile” Over This Foo Fighters Tribute to Taylor Hawkins
For one night, Los Angeles' Kia Forum was the epicenter of rock 'n' roll as Dave Grohl gathered his friends to once more honor the late Taylor Hawkins in an epic six-hour long celebration. On Sept. 27, Grohl took the stage to open the show, paying tribute to the California...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Kesha Reveals She Damaged Her Voice During Emotional Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The "Tik Tok" singer said she damaged her voice while distracting the crowd from a wardrobe malfunction.
Dave Chappelle Sings ‘Creep,’ Pink Rocks Out With Queen and More Memorable Moments From Taylor Hawkins’ L.A. Tribute Concert
Foo Fighters fans flocked to the Kia Forum on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles edition of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, the first of which took place in London earlier this month. Photos of the late drummer — who died suddenly in March at the age of 50 while Foo Fighters were on tour — adorned the walls of the arena, and his signature hawk logo was omnipresent as thousands of admirers came to pay their respects, many of them already sporting the limited edition merch made for the event. “It’s a revolving door of rock heroes tonight,” Foo...
Rush Members Perform With Dave Grohl, Danny Carey + Chad Smith for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Since the death of drummer Neil Peart, Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have been very selective about how and when they perform together. But one thing of significance had them back playing together Tuesday night (Sept. 27) in Los Angeles when they united for the second time to play the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.
Watch Tool's Danny Carey fill Neil Peart's seat with Rush at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Fan-shot footage of Rush's three-song set with Tool's Danny Carey at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles has emerged
Foo Fighters guitarist thinks the band will make new music, slams "disrespectful" Taylor Hawkins conspiracy theorists
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to release new music in the future, and takes swipe at fans making Covid-related conspiracy theories over the death of Taylor Hawkins
Watch Taylor Momsen unite with Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Nirvana members to play Soundgarden classics at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen did a fantastic job singing The Day I Tried To Live and Black Hole Sun
Watch pro-shot footage of Foo Fighters playing Walk with Blink-182's Travis Barker at Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Two rock heavyweights united to play this cut from 2011 Foos album Wasting Light
Kesha Reveals Vocal Cord Hemorrhage After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Kesha is nursing a vocal cord injury. The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram to share that she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage after performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Los Angeles's Kia Forum on Tuesday night. "So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract...
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
"Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Jimmy Page Was Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Twice
Guitarist Jimmy Page has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times for being a member of the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin.
