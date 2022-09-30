ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Variety

Dave Chappelle Sings ‘Creep,’ Pink Rocks Out With Queen and More Memorable Moments From Taylor Hawkins’ L.A. Tribute Concert

Foo Fighters fans flocked to the Kia Forum on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles edition of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, the first of which took place in London earlier this month. Photos of the late drummer — who died suddenly in March at the age of 50 while Foo Fighters were on tour — adorned the walls of the arena, and his signature hawk logo was omnipresent as thousands of admirers came to pay their respects, many of them already sporting the limited edition merch made for the event. “It’s a revolving door of rock heroes tonight,” Foo...
