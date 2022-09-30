Read full article on original website
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Toyota Reveals Plug-In Hybrid Power For Venza Crossover
The second-generation Toyota Venza only hit the scene in 2020 and, aside from the introduction of the Nightshade Edition, not much has changed. But news from Japan suggests a rather big update is coming, in the form of a plug-in hybrid engine. Toyota recently revealed the lightly refreshed Harrier (the...
BMW i4 M50 By Kith Is A Green Beauty Limited To Only Seven Units
Following a successful collaboration with the lifestyle apparel brand Kith on a special edition M4, BMW knew it wanted to give the same treatment to another model. After the German automaker teased another special edition, this time based on the 2023 BMW i4 M50 electric sedan we now get to say hello to the BMW i4 M50 by Kith that's limited to just seven units globally (that's 143 fewer than the BMW M4 Competition x Kith). In fact, one of those seven will be auctioned off, meaning only six of them are truly up for grabs.
The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission
The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
I've driven 15 different electric cars. These are my 13 favorite features, from the F-150's frunk to Rivian's camping kitchen.
Tour the best electric car features on the market, including the Ford Lightning's giant front trunk and the Tesla Model Y's minimalist interior.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition Celebrates 25 Years Of The Tourist Trophy
Audi hasn't been showing much love to the TT in recent years but that's only because customers have flocked to crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of the sporty compact coupe. One of the last – if not the final – opportunities to purchase the Tourist Trophy in the spicy RS version is this Iconic Edition offered solely as a coupe. The Four Rings plan to make only 100 cars and all are going to be sold in Europe, including right-hand-drive markets.
BMW Z4 Looks Sleek With Subtle Upgrades
The BMW Z4 has all the ingredients you'd expect of a successful roadster. A simple soft top, a powerful engine shared with the Toyota GR Supra, and power to the rear axle. However, its styling seems to be a stumbling block to buyers who likely feel that the car doesn't look aggressive enough. But to those who do appreciate its looks, less is more. Aftermarket tuners seem to fall into the latter camp, with most taking a cautious approach to altering the Z4's styling. Hamann Motorsport appears to have taken its lead from these tuners, as its recently revealed upgrades show.
Toyota Tops Two Categories In J.D. Power Brand Loyalty Study
The 2022 J.D. Power Automotive Brand Loyalty Study is out, and there is a clear favorite among new car buyers. Actually, there are four favorites, but only one brand captured two categories in the study. That brand is Toyota, but Ford scored the highest percentage of loyal buyers by a slim margin.
2023 Infiniti QX50 Finally Gets A Sport Trim Level
Despite competing in the best-selling compact luxury crossover segment, the QX50 is not Infiniti's highest volume model. Last year saw the addition of ProPilot Assist on all trim levels, but that still wasn't enough to help the QX50 outsell its three-row QX60 sibling. The 2023 Infiniti QX50 has just been announced along with pricing information, and sadly the changes are quite minimal.
Maserati shares new details of all-electric GranTurismo Folgore, priced around $170k
Italian luxury automaker Maserati has moved one step closer to fulfilling its promise of becoming an all-electric brand, sharing the new details and performance specs of its upcoming all-electric GranTurismo Folgore. Starting at a preliminary price of $170,000, Maserati looks to deliver luxury and performance to its fan base while hoping to entice consumers interested in a zero-emission future.
Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars
One is imaginary and the other is a record-breaker. Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
Can Less Powerful Porsche 911 GT3 Beat BMW M4 CSL In A Drag Race?
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a powerful, lightweight version of the coupe, but it does pale in comparison to what the BMW M4 CSL can deliver. In a straight-line contest, can the track-oriented 911 GT3 hold a candle against a CSL Bimmer?. Carwow orchestrates a drag race between the two...
New BMW i5 Spy Photos Catch Door Exposed, M60 Trim Level Confirmed
It's been a minute since we last saw prototypes of BMW's all-electric 5 Series. We are definitely getting close to a reveal, as one of the vehicles is wearing a car cover instead of a camouflage wrap. Moveover, shipping papers taped to the windshield clearly identify the model and trim level of each car.
First Look: BMW’s Updated S 1000 RR Superbike Performs Even More Like Its Race-Only Counterpart
For 2023, BMW Motorrad has unveiled the first new S 1000 RR superbike in four years. Nipped and tucked everywhere, and with a claimed 205 hp and 83 ft lbs of torque on tap from the 999 cc inline-four engine, the $17,895 S 1000 RR shares a few components in common with the more expensive, race-only M 1000 RR, including the M-spec chassis kit—that allows for adjustments to the swingarm pivot height—and the use of a lightweight lithium-ion battery. The latest S 1000 RR gains a few electronics upgrades as well, such as the Brake By Slide and Dynamic Traction Control...
2023 Alpine A110 R Teased With 177 MPH Top Speed
Renault's performance arm Alpine will be going purely electric in 2025, but until that happens, there’s still some life left in the ol' combustion engine. Debuting October 4, the A110 R will represent the meanest derivative of the mid-engined coupe to date. We're being shown it'll also be the fastest of the bunch by topping out at 285 km/h (177 mph). That's a smidge more than the current A110 S with its maximum velocity of 275 km/h (171 mph).
McLaren P1 Flooded By Hurricane Ian After Just One Week Of Ownership
Unfortunately, the McLaren wasn't the only expensive car flooded out of the owner's garage. With the exception of a few amphibious vehicles, cars are not meant to roll from the road and onto bodies of water. Unfortunately, one of the 375 existing McLaren P1s in the world had to experience so because of Hurricane Ian, which has been wreaking havoc in the southeast portion of the US, particularly in Florida.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Debuts: Power Wagon Style With A Diesel
The Power Wagon is a unique truck amid Ram's heavy-duty line of pickups. Aside from its distinctive face, it's the only HD trim level not offered with a diesel engine option. Rather than add it to the Power Wagon's spec sheet, Ram decided to create a new trim level. And just like that, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel was born.
Porsche Initial Public Offering Goes Official In Germany
Porsche's Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched today in Germany, and according to The New York Times, it's off to a good start. The IPO hit the German Stock Exchange and has become one of the biggest IPOs ever for Europe. At launch, Porsche AG had a valuation of $72 million....
Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s
Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
