Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
When Hurricane Ian flooded his mother's home, this former police officer waded through nearly half a mile of water to rescue her
After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's west coast, a Naples man trekked through nearly half a mile of floodwater to save his 85-year-old mother. Johnny Lauder, a former police officer, told CNN he sprang into action after his mother, who uses a wheelchair, called in a panic and said water was rushing into her home and reaching her chest.
Lebanon-Express
ME: IAN-MOM TUCKS BABY IN BIN, FLOATS TO SURVIAL
A couple in Fort Myers put their baby and the cat in plastic bins when they had to escape flooding in their home.
Lebanon-Express
Watch Now: Intense video shows Hurricane Ian's eyewall sweeping over Florida island
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Intense video shows Hurricane Ian's eyewall passing over Pine Island, Florida, on September 28th.
Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods
Photos: Days after Hurricane Ian, inland Florida still reeling from floods National Guardsmen transport meals ready-to-eat to a community cut off by flooding in the wake of Hurricane Ian near the Peace River on October 4, 2022, in Arcadia, Florida. Fifty miles inland, and nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida, the record-breaking floodwaters in the area are receding to reveal the full effects of the storm. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian deals blow to Florida’s teetering insurance sector
Daniel Kelly and his wife bought a 1977 doublewide mobile home in May for about $83,000 at Tropicana Sands, a community for people 55 and older in Fort Myers, Florida. But he ran into roadblocks when he tried to insure it. Managers at Tropicana Sands told him he likely wouldn’t...
Woman accused of shoving 3-year-old nephew off Chicago's Navy Pier charged with murder
Charges have been upgraded to murder against a woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Chicago's Navy Pier. The toddler died days later.
Comments / 0