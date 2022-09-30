A man from Cuba is sentenced for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses.

Read full article on original website
DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his girlfriend with a hammer. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Smithville Police Department officers responded to a home on South Mountain Street to a report of possible domestic violence. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Yuri Guerra, 39, deceased.
