Mississippi State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner Son News

Football runs in the family, but what Kurt Warner's son is doing is highly impressive. E.J. Warner, the son of the Hall of Fame quarterback, has been starting as a true freshman for Temple. The 6-foot, 190-pound true freshman has led Temple to two wins and two losses. His dad...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Start Petition to Remove Brett Favre From the Hall of Fame

With more information that comes out about the Brett Favre welfare fund scandal, NFL fans get more upset and now they have a petition. The nearly 17,000 fans that have signed it (and counting) want to see Favre taken out of the NFL Hall of Fame. That’s a serious charge and shows how disappointed many are with the QB.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Abby Wambach addresses Brett Favre business partnership

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is involved in the mass embezzlement of Mississippi state welfare money to fund a volleyball arena and attempt to fund a football facility at his alma mater, Southern Miss. University. As part of that scandal, state welfare funds were also used to invest in a prescription drug company that involves United States soccer legend Abby Wambach. But after hearing the news, Wambach is cutting ties with the company.
NFL
Public Safety
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots downgrade receiver Jakobi Meyers to out

We already knew that the Patriots wouldn’t have starting quarterback Mac Jones for Sunday’s game against the Packers at Lambeau Field, given an ankle injury. We now know that the Patriots won’t have starting receiver Jakobi Meyers on Sunday. The Patriots have ruled Meyers out for Sunday’s...
NFL

