The saying goes that “your dog may only be here for part of your life, but for your dog you are their whole life.” It’s a somber message, but a bittersweet one as well; by remembering that our four-legged friends’ time on earth is precious, we are encouraged to give them the best experience we can. It’s within that dichotomy of emotion that Richard Halliday’s Jasper the Wonder Dog lives. This achingly tender tale chronicles Halliday’s precious dog Jasper, from his tough beginnings to his cross-country adventures, and finally to the love that endures long after his passing.

