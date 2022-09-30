Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: New, fresh ideas
I am writing in support of Chad Kono, City Council at large in Red Wing. His broad experience in multiple areas during his working life all offer benefits to the City Council and ultimately to Red Wing. He is a Christian man. But he does not believe in using his...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Golden Rule visits Red Wing
Over time veterans and spokespeople have continuously advocated for peace and the halt to usage of nuclear weapons. The Golden Rule sailboat has been a symbol that conveys this message since it first set sail in 1958. The boat sailed into the Marshall Islands to protest the use of nuclear...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Candidates communicated brilliantly
Here's highlights from the League of Women Voters-sponsored session on Sept. 13 at the Red Wing bandshell. The debate brought forth for Senate District 20, Steve "Draz" Drazkowski (R) and for House 20A seat, Pam Altendorf (R). I met Draz at Red Wing's Toastmasters Club while improving his speaking skills...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Common sense, less regulation
As a young family farmer along with my wife raising corn, soybeans and kids in Goodhue County. We need a voice Like Pam Altendorf’s in St. Paul. While serving on our school board I got to know Pam during the COVID-19 pandemic. When issues would come up during school...
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Public safety issue
Public safety is a key election issue for the Red Wing electorate and City Council candidates. This issue arose with the unwarranted firing of Chief Roger Pohlman Feb. 19, 2021. Claiming privacy protection of a former employee the council refused to provide just cause for this dismissal to us. Yet,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Not forgetting sacrifices
I got inducted into the military in 1966, a skinny 19-year-old who stood tired, cold and scared in the old Minneapolis Federal building with some 200 average Minnesota boys as we took a solemn oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”. Some of those boys...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Church mouse: Both sides now
I wanted to get a closer look at the newly constructed outdoor worship space in Old Frontenac. My husband and I both remember driving past there previously and admiring the natural appearing amphitheater-like setting. I believe I even wondered out loud if there were ever worship services conducted there. There...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pandemic has changed driving culture
During a year of no travel and mostly staying home, the pandemic caused many issues for the norms that society was used to. The pandemic affected businesses, schools and mental health for many. It also impacted the way we drive and the number of car crashes that are happening now two years later.
fox9.com
Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing welcomes new American Symphony
The new American Symphony cruise ship pulled into Levee Park early Friday morning. As the ship pulled into Red Wing, visitors waved to people in Levee Park with smiles on their faces and excitement to explore the new city. American Cruise Lines has been visiting Red Wing with their riverboat...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
KIMT
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
College teaches both students, current employees
Minnesota State College Southeast has introduced a program at its Red Wing campus that is proving popular – mechatronics. The popularity is not just with college students. Local companies are taking advantage of the program to train workers in electronics and mechanical engineering. Today's industries rely more and more...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
