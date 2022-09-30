Read full article on original website
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
Natchitoches Times
NSU will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 21-22
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 with a week of activities for students capped off with events for alumni and friends. Oct. 21-22. The public is invited to join the university family in honoring six outstanding individuals who will be inducted into the university’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England.
Natchitoches Times
Outstanding educators will be honored during NSU Homecoming
NATCHITOCHES – Six outstanding educational professionals will be honored at a reception and induction ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 Northwestern State University’s Teacher Education Center before NSU’s homecoming game. Criteria for selection include: 1) graduating from NSU with an undergraduate or graduate degree in Education; 2) have a minimum of 30 years of service in the field of education and 3) made significant contributions to the field of education at a local, state, national, or international level.
theadvocate.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Natchitoches Times
Unveiling ceremony for The Augustin Metoyer Memorial Parkway coincides with St. Augustine Church Creole Fair
Making history will be the new Augustin Metoyer Memorial Parkway. The renaming of a portion of the former Hwy 493 (between highways 1 and 119) was enacted this year by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana legislature as introduced by Sen. Louie Bernard. An unveiling ceremony for the new signage is planned as part of the St. Augustine Catholic Church’s Creole Festival Oct. 8.
Natchitoches Times
Alost honored at ballgame, new building will bear his name
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will honor the legacy of Dr. Robert Alost, the 16th president of Northwestern, who led the university from 1986 to 1996, by naming the school’s new academic building Robert Alost Hall. The Robert Alost Memorial Scholarship has been established by friends and family. Dr. Alost’s sons were recognized on the field during the Oct. 1 football game. From left are Stan Alost, NSU Director of Development Jill Bankston, NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones, Wes Lost and Mike Alost. Friends can contribute to the scholarship by visiting https://northwesternstatealumni.com/alost-scholarship/
Only Documented Miracle in the U.S. Is in St. Landry Parish
The Academy of the Sacred Heart holds a very special honor.
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
L'Observateur
Local teen selected as Louisiana’s 1st Toys for Tots youth ambassador
ST. ROSE — The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has selected its newest and first youth ambassador from Louisiana, Miss Kelsey Anderson from St. Rose, Louisiana. Kelsey, an eighth grader at Albert Cammon Middle School, will be joining existing ambassadors from all over the nation and sharing her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of the global Marine Toys for Tots community.
Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours
Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
Natchitoches Times
City Council sees water treatment costs soar as new plant awaits
The Natchitoches City Council convened Monday, Sept. 26 in a meeting where city officials celebrated a rare project cost savings against a backdrop of rising operating costs. Resolution 87 authorized a negative change order for the project cost for water system improvements serving the village of Powhatan. The change order represents a decrease of $249,510 paid to ASB Utility Construction, LLC and results from a reduction in the size of pipe used in the project. As a grant funded project, cost overages in excess of the project’s $2 million budget would negatively impact the city’s operating budget.
Natchitoches Times
Why do you read the newspaper?
It’s National Newspaper Week! Tell us why you read the newspaper. Is it to keep up with governmental issues, see the school kids doing their activities, clubs, pageants, see who provides community support via donations, to keep up with your favorite sports teams, obituaries, arrests, crime news, entertainment, local stories, information on events, the crossword puzzle or soduku?
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana
$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn’t the Lake You’re Thinking
Louisiana has some wonderful lakes, but most of them aren't very deep, relatively speaking. Toledo Bend, on the Louisiana border with Texas, might just be the state's best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain?. The answer will surprise you - if only for...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Natchitoches Times
SIS. VIRGIE L. JOHNSON
There will be a memorial service for Sis. Virgie L. Johnson Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 Church St., Natchitoches.
