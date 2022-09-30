(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO