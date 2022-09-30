Read full article on original website
Michigan vs Penn State game time announced
What is the Michigan vs Penn State game time?It should be a battle between two Top 10 teams. When October 15th rolls around, Michigan vs Penn State is going to be a battle that could go a long way in determining who will challenge Ohio State for the top team in the Big Ten East.
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Mel Tucker talks Ohio State matchup
The Spartans have now lost three straight games, with losses to Washington, Minnes
Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy
There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
Freshman S Jaden Mangham makes a good first impression for Michigan State football
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 27-13 loss at Maryland on Saturday. RB Elijah Collins:Welcome back, Elijah. The senior ran like his 2019 version, powering through would-be tacklers and showing shiftiness on a 12-yard touchdown run to cap MSU’s first drive of the game. He finished with 36 yards on five carries, as offensive coordinator Jay Johnson used Jalen Berger more in the second half. However, Collins was all over the field on special teams units, adding a pair of tackles.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'
Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
