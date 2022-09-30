ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan football: Wolverines might have something special with JJ McCarthy

There was a moment postgame in Iowa City where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh couldn’t stop smiling. The reasoning? JJ McCarthy and his ability to extend plays. Harbaugh, a quarterback for the Wolverines himself in the 1980s, dominated the competition. He threw for 5,449 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 62.4% of his throws. He led Michigan to a 36-12-1 record, closing out his tenure in Ann Arbor as of one the best to ever throw the pigskin.
Freshman S Jaden Mangham makes a good first impression for Michigan State football

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 27-13 loss at Maryland on Saturday. RB Elijah Collins:Welcome back, Elijah. The senior ran like his 2019 version, powering through would-be tacklers and showing shiftiness on a 12-yard touchdown run to cap MSU’s first drive of the game. He finished with 36 yards on five carries, as offensive coordinator Jay Johnson used Jalen Berger more in the second half. However, Collins was all over the field on special teams units, adding a pair of tackles.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'

Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Whitmer signs $873 million economic development spending package

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has another $873 million available to attract jobs and economic development projects. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday committing part of Michigan's $7 billion budget surplus toward attracting new business, preparing sites for future development and an expansion at Hemlock Semiconductor in Saginaw County.
56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
