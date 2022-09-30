COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 27-13 loss at Maryland on Saturday. RB Elijah Collins:Welcome back, Elijah. The senior ran like his 2019 version, powering through would-be tacklers and showing shiftiness on a 12-yard touchdown run to cap MSU’s first drive of the game. He finished with 36 yards on five carries, as offensive coordinator Jay Johnson used Jalen Berger more in the second half. However, Collins was all over the field on special teams units, adding a pair of tackles.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO