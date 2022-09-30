ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Name released of victim in fatal Endicott house fire

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On September 28th, the Village of Endicott Fire and Police Departments responded to a fatal house fire at 100 Taylor Avenue.

The victim has been identified as the homeowner, June Kimble.

The Broome County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

It has been determined that the cause of the fire is not the result of a criminal act or suspicious behavior.

The specific cause of the fire remains under investigation.

