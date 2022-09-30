ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Will Locklin's Virginia Tech Football Midseason Takeaways

There was much excitement and anticipation going into the 2022 Virginia Tech football season. Sure, most of the fan base knew the end result would be the same. No coach can overhaul a roster in year one of their tenure. However, Brent Pry inspired hope with his charisma and connection to the traditions and pride of Hokie nation. It seemed like he understood what it took to rebuild the program back on its feet and have then competition for ACC championships again.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday night

Former Virginia Tech Football coachFrank Beamer will be the subject of "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," on the ACC Network Monday night at 9:00 pm. The tribute according to the Roanoke Times is "befitting Beamer'slegendary status". Former Hokies football players who were interviewed for the show are Dwight Vick, Michael Vick, Xavier Adibi, Corey Moore, Pierson Prioleau, Eddie Royal, and Brandon Flowers.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf

McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
ROANOKE, VA
travelyouman.com

Mountain Lake VA (The Ultimate Guide)

Even if you’ve never heard of Mountain Lake, which would be totally logical considering its location outside of Blacksburg, Virginia, and elevation of roughly 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) above sea level, you’ve undoubtedly seen it. The lake is where Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) and Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey) share a brief summer romance at Kellerman’s Resort in the 1987 classic “Dirty Dancing.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RALEIGH, NC
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Experts concerned upcoming flu season may be severe

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall is here, but that means that flu season isn’t far behind. After two and a half years of COVID-19, experts say the flu season could hit harder this season. The virus is known to be unpredictable and varies from year to year in severity.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTW News13

Man charged with stealing fire truck in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police said that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
GREENSBORO, NC

