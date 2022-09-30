ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra D. Martinez
4d ago

Why is the home owner's association telling people what they can have INSIDE of their homes? Outside, okay. But inside shouldn't be anyone's business 😕

Robert Michel
3d ago

An HOA board of directors cannot arbitrarily write and adopt new rules on its own. Each proposed rule has to be presented to the association members for a vote on whether or not to adopt the rule.

Guest
3d ago

Why support that organization when it’s been proven to be a hoax. The leaders embezzled millions and built homes for themselves. It’s not an organization helping anyone!

