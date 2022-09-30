ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

MIAMI — (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
MIAMI, FL
Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
BOCA RATON, FL
What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
WELLINGTON, FL
$14.995 Million Fantastic Home has A Spacious Backyard with Playground and Putting Green in Palm Beach Gardens

The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a luxurious estate in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club has an endless flow creating multiple living areas for privacy and comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 12230 Tillinghast Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) & Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) at Compass Florida for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
MIAMI, FL
B’nai Torah Congregation Hosts Yom Kippur Food Donation in Honor of Summer Faerman’s Birthday

Boca Raton, FL – Summer Faerman is Director of B’nai Torah’s Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program and her birthday is Wednesday, October 5, the same day as Yom Kippur. As it is customary to donate food items while fasting on Yom Kippur, the conservative congregation has asked for all those attending High Holy Day services at B’nai Torah to bring at least one can of tuna fish (a highly requested item) in honor of Summer.
BOCA RATON, FL

