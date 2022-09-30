Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Tennis Legends Venus + Serena Williams Love Alice in Chains, Take Photos With Band at Show
A lot of people are fans of Alice in Chains, but did you know that tennis' very own sister pair, Venus and Serena Williams, love the Seattle band as well? They made an appearance at Alice's recent show in West Palm Beach, Fla., and took photos with them too. The...
pethelpful.com
Video of Animals Rescued From Hurricane Ian Arriving at Fort Lauderdale Shelter Is Sweet Yet Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking from the aftermath Hurricane Ian left. Not only are houses and towns destroyed, but animals have also been left stranded and afraid. We can't believe people decided to abandon their fur babies. As sad as it is, we're beyond thankful for animal shelters and people...
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
MIAMI — (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
Kanpai Will Reopen in Boca Raton
The Japanese BBQ and sushi restaurant is planning to return with a soft opening in December and a Grand Opening in February
WSVN-TV
Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
upressonline.com
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair
When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
West Palm Beach animal shelter rescues 57 pets from Fort Myers
Hurricane Ian displaced not only thousands of residents but also hundreds of pets. Now, a West Palm Beach animal shelter is looking for homes for the cats and dogs.
High-end sports bar scraps original plan, instead moving to new location
A new sports bar coming soon to Delray Beach will get to stay open after midnight. It'll just have to do it someplace else.
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Oct. 2022
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. As we start the month of October, I cannot help but think of all of those impacted by Hurricane Ian just a few days ago. The City of Coral Springs is fortunate to have been spared the most devastating effects of...
What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?
WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Fantastic Home has A Spacious Backyard with Playground and Putting Green in Palm Beach Gardens
The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a luxurious estate in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club has an endless flow creating multiple living areas for privacy and comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 12230 Tillinghast Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) & Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) at Compass Florida for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
cw34.com
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
Eater
The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami
While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
cw34.com
Big Dog Ranch Rescue on a mission to help pets after Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Big Dog Ranch Rescue is helping displaced pets following Hurricane Ian. Starting Friday, a rescue bus went to the West Coast of Florida to bring emergency dog and cat food to the area and brought back dogs at risk. They returned Saturday morning...
bocaratontribune.com
B’nai Torah Congregation Hosts Yom Kippur Food Donation in Honor of Summer Faerman’s Birthday
Boca Raton, FL – Summer Faerman is Director of B’nai Torah’s Tzedekah, Learning and Chesed (TLC) Program and her birthday is Wednesday, October 5, the same day as Yom Kippur. As it is customary to donate food items while fasting on Yom Kippur, the conservative congregation has asked for all those attending High Holy Day services at B’nai Torah to bring at least one can of tuna fish (a highly requested item) in honor of Summer.
Two Palm Beach County residents qualify for DCP National Finals
JUPITER — Jupiter resident Leah Gram and Luke Parsons of Palm Beach Gardens share the same favorite golfer -- Justin Thomas -- and next spring they will share the same experience:. Competing in the Drive Chip & Putt Finals at Augusta National on the eve of the Masters. Both...
WHAT’S IT DOING? New Tropical Wave Meandering, But Growing, South Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That new tropical wave that seems to be following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian is still, well, following in the footsteps of Hurricane Ian. But its development remains slow, and the area for development is now in a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
