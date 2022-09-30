ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem under a State of Emergency

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has declared a State of Emergency for the city. The declaration takes effect a Friday afternoon. The move allows the city to apply for federal and state funding if any damage occurs during Ian. ABC 45 News is tracking the storm and will bring you the latest as it develops.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

3216 Starlight Dr Apt F

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3216-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Brand new range & refrigerator. Carpet in living room & bedroom. Huge walk-in closet. Window A/C and electric baseboard heat. Laundry room on site. Water/lawn/trash included. Convenient to public transportation. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 were closed following a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M Hunt Jr Expressway. The closure began at 10:20 a.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

2133 Konnoak View Dr

2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Local man dies in tractor accident

A Taylorsville man was killed on Monday, Sept. 26, in a tragic accident southwest of town. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman related that Alexander County 911 received an emergency call shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a location on Arthur Jenkins Lane, off of Sipe Road in the Liledoun Community. He said the caller told telecommunicators that a tractor had overturned on a person at 253 Arthur Jenkins Lane. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander EMS responded to the scene.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

