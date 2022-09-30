Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson
The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem under a State of Emergency
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has declared a State of Emergency for the city. The declaration takes effect a Friday afternoon. The move allows the city to apply for federal and state funding if any damage occurs during Ian. ABC 45 News is tracking the storm and will bring you the latest as it develops.
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
News Argus
3216 Starlight Dr Apt F
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3216-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Brand new range & refrigerator. Carpet in living room & bedroom. Huge walk-in closet. Window A/C and electric baseboard heat. Laundry room on site. Water/lawn/trash included. Convenient to public transportation. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
Interstate 40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 40 were closed following a crash on Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Martin Luther King Jr Drive and the J.M Hunt Jr Expressway. The closure began at 10:20 a.m. […]
News Argus
2133 Konnoak View Dr
2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
RELATED PEOPLE
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
19-year-old killed in shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 19-year-old Camren Cole suffering from a serious injury. On Friday, […]
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taylorsville Times
Local man dies in tractor accident
A Taylorsville man was killed on Monday, Sept. 26, in a tragic accident southwest of town. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman related that Alexander County 911 received an emergency call shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a location on Arthur Jenkins Lane, off of Sipe Road in the Liledoun Community. He said the caller told telecommunicators that a tractor had overturned on a person at 253 Arthur Jenkins Lane. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander EMS responded to the scene.
