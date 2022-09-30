A Taylorsville man was killed on Monday, Sept. 26, in a tragic accident southwest of town. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman related that Alexander County 911 received an emergency call shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a location on Arthur Jenkins Lane, off of Sipe Road in the Liledoun Community. He said the caller told telecommunicators that a tractor had overturned on a person at 253 Arthur Jenkins Lane. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander EMS responded to the scene.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO