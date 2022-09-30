Read full article on original website
Run for Ryan: High school rallies around paralyzed teammate
PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) — Ryan Natelborg was about to start his senior season as one of the best runners on one of the best teams in the state. A swimming accident at a lake changed everything. On July 30, the Pella Christian senior was at Devil’s Lake State Park...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Two cars crashed into house, yard in Iowa
One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night.
kttn.com
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
Cousins now charged in deadly Kansas City shooting
Nathaniel Carter and Davon Canady, of Kansas City, are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left 23-year-old John Greer dead.
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
Early morning house fire in Iowa determined to be arson, investigators say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said. The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon […]
Iowa State Daily
ISU Surplus Store: The state-funded thrifting experience
With a warehouse full of furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items that departments at Iowa State University have donated, the Iowa State University Surplus Store is in the running to be the university’s very own thrift store. The Surplus Store, formerly called Asset Recovery, is a self-funded operation that has...
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
Radio Iowa
Semi driver killed in crash with grain wagon
A man from Grinnell has died and another man was injured in a wreck on a county highway near Brooklyn that involved a semi and farm equipment. The semi and a tractor were both headed north on the highway at about six o’clock last night when the semi ran into the back of a wagon being pulled by a tractor. The semi wound up on its side in the ditch. Sixty-eight-year-old Garland Alan Roth, the semi driver, was killed.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
