Ames, IA

FanSided

3 overreactions from Michigan football’s road win at Iowa

These are three of the most absurd overreactions from Michigan’s jumbo-sized road victory inside of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines controlled the Hawkeyes for three/fourths of the game in their home stadium. When crunch time rolled around Michigan football put the stake through the heart of Iowa and broke them. It was a sign of what championship teams can do when the moment of truth is facing you head-to-head.
IOWA CITY, IA
abc17news.com

Run for Ryan: High school rallies around paralyzed teammate

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) — Ryan Natelborg was about to start his senior season as one of the best runners on one of the best teams in the state. A swimming accident at a lake changed everything. On July 30, the Pella Christian senior was at Devil’s Lake State Park...
PELLA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane

NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
kttn.com

Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher in critical condition after accident

ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High, is fighting for survival after a serious biking accident in Des Moines early Saturday morning. His wife, Mindy Myers-Lage, says her husband could have died but for two police officers who found him bleeding and unconscious near Birdland Marina.
ANKENY, IA
Iowa State Daily

ISU Surplus Store: The state-funded thrifting experience

With a warehouse full of furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items that departments at Iowa State University have donated, the Iowa State University Surplus Store is in the running to be the university’s very own thrift store. The Surplus Store, formerly called Asset Recovery, is a self-funded operation that has...
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar

A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Semi driver killed in crash with grain wagon

A man from Grinnell has died and another man was injured in a wreck on a county highway near Brooklyn that involved a semi and farm equipment. The semi and a tractor were both headed north on the highway at about six o’clock last night when the semi ran into the back of a wagon being pulled by a tractor. The semi wound up on its side in the ditch. Sixty-eight-year-old Garland Alan Roth, the semi driver, was killed.
GRINNELL, IA
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA

