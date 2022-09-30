ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2022. Brandon James Arnold, 35, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; revocation of parole.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Truck engulfs in flames in fatal single-vehicle crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man lost control of his vehicle and died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on October 2. At approximately 10:47 p.m., Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale was driving his 2007 GMC pickup truck southbound on US 165 at a high rate of speed, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said. Upon entering the I-10 West on-ramp, he traveled off the roadway and struck several traffic signs before striking a guardrail.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Burn ban issued for Allen Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban has been issued for residents of Allen Parish at the request of the local Fire Cheifs, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. A burn ban means all unauthorized private burning will no longer be allowed until the ban is lifted. This does not affect prescribed burns by farmers, Dept. of Agriculture, or Forestry personnel.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd annual Beauregard Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade through DeRidder. Dozens of floats and vehicles were decorated in the parade, and several hundred people lined the streets to watch. The fair will be in town until Saturday. The schedule can be...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday. When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter. “I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Erika Evans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family

We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10

Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
ABBEVILLE, LA

