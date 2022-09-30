Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
One dead after mobile home fire in Moss Bluff
According to the State Fire Marshal (SFM), a woman is dead following a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff.
KPLC TV
Detention basin will ease flooding near Louisiana Avenue and Contraband Bayou
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury broke ground on the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin project that aims to bring flood relief to some Lake Charles residents in an effort to stop a near by neighborhood from flooding. With the heavy rain fall like we’ve seen in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Woman and Three Pets Killed in Early Morning Fire in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Woman and Three Pets Killed in Early Morning Fire in Moss Bluff. On October 1, 2022, the Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) reported that deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Moss Bluff, Louisiana that resulted in one death. The Calcasieu Parish Ward 1 Fire...
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
KPLC TV
Water outage scheduled for Hwy 171 area of Moss Bluff Wednesday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water Works District 1 will shut off water at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for a water main tie-in on Hwy 171. The shutoff will affect customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 3, 2022. Brandon James Arnold, 35, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; revocation of parole.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
KPLC TV
Truck engulfs in flames in fatal single-vehicle crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man lost control of his vehicle and died in a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on October 2. At approximately 10:47 p.m., Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale was driving his 2007 GMC pickup truck southbound on US 165 at a high rate of speed, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal said. Upon entering the I-10 West on-ramp, he traveled off the roadway and struck several traffic signs before striking a guardrail.
KPLC TV
Burn ban issued for Allen Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban has been issued for residents of Allen Parish at the request of the local Fire Cheifs, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. A burn ban means all unauthorized private burning will no longer be allowed until the ban is lifted. This does not affect prescribed burns by farmers, Dept. of Agriculture, or Forestry personnel.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd annual Beauregard Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade through DeRidder. Dozens of floats and vehicles were decorated in the parade, and several hundred people lined the streets to watch. The fair will be in town until Saturday. The schedule can be...
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday. When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter. “I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s...
KPLC TV
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family
We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 3, 2022, that on September 21, CPSO investigators received a complaint of obscenity on Sampson Street in Westlake, Louisiana. During the initial...
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Comments / 0