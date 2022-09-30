Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Police group files elections complaint against Linn County sheriff
A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information. The Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filed the complaint with the Secretary of State Elections Division on Sept. 26. The letter,...
Former Oregon transportation employees plead guilty in $6M equipment reselling scheme
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
kptv.com
16-year-old teen charged in Salem shooting that injured 1
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old Salem teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one, according to police. Officers first responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Marion and 13th Street NE after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. Detectives from Salem police began...
kezi.com
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
Woman secretly led deputies to her alleged kidnapper, sheriff says
An Oregon woman called 911 and secretly led law enforcement to her location, as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped her, Marion County officials said.
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Sept. 23-29, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon, short on tax dollars, finds possible stopgap fix for pool
Lebanon’s public swimming pool director went to Colorado in August, seeking a solution for the $10-million funding gap left by a failed bond measure. She came back resolving to try for $1 million. “I had a complete, 180-degree change in my thinking,” said Lorlee Engler, executive director at the...
klcc.org
Salem Police release photos of vehicle involved in Sept. 28 fatal hit-and-run
The Salem Police Traffic Team say they’ve identified the vehicle involved in last Wednesday’s fatal hit and run, which led to the death of 66-year-old pedestrian Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer. Investigators are now asking for tips on finding the following pickup truck:. 1998 dark blue Chevy...
Vacated conviction in 1989 murder of state prison chief upheld by federal judges
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated the 1991 conviction of Frank Gabel in the 1989 murder of Oregon State Prisons Director Michael Francke.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
clayconews.com
TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
kptv.com
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
Brothers arrested by Salem Police for alleged involvement in late August shooting
Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a Salem shooting incident that happened in August.
kezi.com
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine Deluca-Carroll (58) of Salem, was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into northbound traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled. Deluca-Carroll sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Incomplete 911 call prompts officers to find an unresponsive man at 2 am
Cottage Grove, OR October 3 - On September 29, 2022 at about 2:30 am, the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street in Cottage Grove in response to an incomplete 911 call from a resident. The caller was very hard to understand but the Cottage Grove Police Dispatcher was able to determine it was a possible medical emergency and felt the caller was trying to request medical assistance. The dispatcher immediately sent Cottage Grove police officers who requested medics respond and stand by until the scene was determined to be safe.
kezi.com
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
oregontoday.net
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
