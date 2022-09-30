Read full article on original website
1111cal
4d ago
So, they don't want police on campus,UNTIL something happens, then it's CALL THE POLICE, and then they want to sue the University, for not having the police on campus. SMH
symmetrical@
4d ago
Lol you can’t make this up like who doesn’t want more safety in such disturbing area like I had to go take my mom to that area and I definitely have to pack my piece because it’s scary I shouldn’t have to do that and it’s so scary I got one on each side of me craziness
John Wood
4d ago
Post their names and decline any police services that they will probably need one day !
