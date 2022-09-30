ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

1111cal
4d ago

So, they don't want police on campus,UNTIL something happens, then it's CALL THE POLICE, and then they want to sue the University, for not having the police on campus. SMH

4
symmetrical@
4d ago

Lol you can’t make this up like who doesn’t want more safety in such disturbing area like I had to go take my mom to that area and I definitely have to pack my piece because it’s scary I shouldn’t have to do that and it’s so scary I got one on each side of me craziness

3
John Wood
4d ago

Post their names and decline any police services that they will probably need one day !

5
 

historynet.com

The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital

In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
FREDERICK, MD
baltimorebrew.com

With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Third-party candidate running for Maryland governor

With a little more than a month until voters choose Maryland's next governor, much of the attention has been focused on the two major candidates -- Wes Moore for the Democrats and Dan Cox for the Republicans. But there's still another candidate looking for votes. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald caught up with Libertarian candidate David Lashar in Takoma Park.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Goucher Prison Education Partnership uplifts returning citizens

Since 2012, the Goucher Prison Education Partnership has offered college courses to men and women at two Maryland prisons. Executive Director Eliza Cornejo describes how Goucher stays in touch even after participants leave prison to help them continue their studies or find work. And William Freeman, a graduate, now pursuing...
MARYLAND STATE
southbmore.com

The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed

The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents concerned following recent shootings in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Concern is mounting in Baltimore County because of recent violence. Over the weekend, at least three people were shot and two of them were teenagers.Saturday night, Baltimore County police say two teenagers were shot near Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane. They're now in critical condition.WJZ obtained exclusive video which appeared to show the two victims - 17 and 16-years old - moments before they were shot. The video is not very clear, but moments later - you could hear the screams for help."You said you're scared to walk to the store?" WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett asked an elderly resident....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore

Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy. In September of 2022, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced a set of North-South Baltimore City/County transit system...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MARC Camden Line service to be fully restored Monday following freight train debacle

BALTIMORE -- The MARC Camden Line will begin operating at full service on Monday following weeks of schedule issues associated with freight train congestion, according to Maryland Transit Administration authorities."MARC Train has been working closely with CSX Transportation management to address the significant freight train congestion that has affected Camden Line service over the past month," transportation officials said on the MTA website Sunday. Trains 841, 840, 857, and 858 will begin running again, transportation officials said.These are the early morning trains that typically carry commuters from Camden Yards to Washington and back again in the evenings.MTA suspended that portion of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards

Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Homeless encampment takes over part of Baltimore Farmers' Market space

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A homeless encampment prevented some vendors at the Baltimore Farmers Market from setting up their stalls Sunday. The weekly market is held under the Jones Falls Expressway and features almost 100 vendors. Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott, said the city wasn't aware that...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City traffic camera revenue to flow into pedestrian safety projects under new law

The majority of Baltimore City Public School students don’t qualify for yellow bus service during the school year because they live less than a mile away. But advocates say it’s not always safe for pedestrians who walk, bicycle or take public transportation to class on city streets. A new law that went into effect over the weekend routes money collected from traffic violation tickets in the city to various programs to make streets more pedestrian friendly.
BALTIMORE, MD

