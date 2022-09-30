ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redland, FL

Comments / 0

Related
miamionthecheap.com

Free live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale is featuring Krush Party Band as part of Sunday By The Shore fun. Entertainment is 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on October 9, 2022, and entry is free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, or LOOP, is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Moss Center opens new season with 8th annual Backyard Bash

Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) in Cutler Bay is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the official kickoff to its 2022-23 season. The free event on the...
CUTLER BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Todo El Mundo Dice AHO! Medicine Music Concert Returns to Pinecrest Gardens October 15

Music has long been known to enhance the healing powers of medicine. The Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens (11000 SW 57th Ave, Pinecrest, FL 33156) will once again be the site of the Todo El Mundo Dice AHO! medicine music, featuring live performances by Poranguí, Pura Fé, Teresa de Jesús, and festival’s founder / climate change activist Jesús Hidalgo, plus special guests Gracia María, Giselle World, Delfina Mun, and Chris Orange. Tickets for the ninth annual edition are on sale now at bit.ly/TodoElMundoDice.
PINECREST, FL
digestmiami.com

Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Before The End 2022

Some of culinary's finest creations are coming to Miami before year's end. Top Chef champions, Michelin Star chefs and pastry pioneers are bring new bold flavors to Miami. Out with the old and in with the new!. Arlo Wynwood. Opening November 1, New York's Famous Arlo hotel opens with an...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redland, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Click10.com

Legendary Churchill’s pub now up for sale for $4,650,000

MIAMI – One of the most famous bars in South Florida history is now on the market. The Porosoff Group in Miami put the landmark Churchill’s Pub up for sale this week for $4,650,000. The buyer will not only get the iconic pub on Northeast 2nd Ave. in...
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try

We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying. Fireman Derek’s. If you want the best of an over-the-top,...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Berry Farm
The Infatuation

Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami

The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to deliver supplies to Fort Myers, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will travel to Fort Myers to help deliver much-needed supplies, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders. The mayor will travel to Southwest Florida with members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), from which members of Florida Taskforce 1 have already been deployed since last week. She will also receive a briefing on the ground to determine what additional aid and resources Miami-Dade County can provide.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
communitynewspapers.com

Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA

The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

STAY SAFE THIS FALL

As the fall season sets in, temperatures drop, and the sun sets earlier each day. While we are all busy enjoying the change in season, it is essential to remember that this time of the year is perfect for petty criminals. Here are a few simple tips that will help...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sunny Isles Beach Career Expo

The City of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting a Career Expo on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm at Gateway Center. To see more #Miaminews from #Aventura to #Coralgables to #SouthMiami, #Pinecrest, #Palmetto Bay and #Cutler Bay and all throughout #Miamidadecounty go to:
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Eyes on Miami: Christina Aguilera, Illenium, T.I., and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy