miamionthecheap.com
Free live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale is featuring Krush Party Band as part of Sunday By The Shore fun. Entertainment is 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on October 9, 2022, and entry is free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, or LOOP, is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
communitynewspapers.com
Moss Center opens new season with 8th annual Backyard Bash
Knowing that life is better in flip flops, the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly known as the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center) in Cutler Bay is hosting a beach-themed Backyard Bash on Saturday, Oct. 22, as the official kickoff to its 2022-23 season. The free event on the...
communitynewspapers.com
Todo El Mundo Dice AHO! Medicine Music Concert Returns to Pinecrest Gardens October 15
Music has long been known to enhance the healing powers of medicine. The Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens (11000 SW 57th Ave, Pinecrest, FL 33156) will once again be the site of the Todo El Mundo Dice AHO! medicine music, featuring live performances by Poranguí, Pura Fé, Teresa de Jesús, and festival’s founder / climate change activist Jesús Hidalgo, plus special guests Gracia María, Giselle World, Delfina Mun, and Chris Orange. Tickets for the ninth annual edition are on sale now at bit.ly/TodoElMundoDice.
digestmiami.com
Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Before The End 2022
Some of culinary's finest creations are coming to Miami before year's end. Top Chef champions, Michelin Star chefs and pastry pioneers are bring new bold flavors to Miami. Out with the old and in with the new!. Arlo Wynwood. Opening November 1, New York's Famous Arlo hotel opens with an...
communitynewspapers.com
Good Libations Festival 2022 to Be Held in Doral October 8 & 9 Free Event to Feature Sounds of Suenalo and Ramiro Aguirre
The Good Libations Festival 2022, a new community engaging outdoor festival featuring local restaurants, breweries, and spirits will make its debut at Downtown Doral Park October 8 & 9. The two-day event is free to the public and runs from noon to 6 p.m. each day. Guests can purchase tasting...
Click10.com
Legendary Churchill’s pub now up for sale for $4,650,000
MIAMI – One of the most famous bars in South Florida history is now on the market. The Porosoff Group in Miami put the landmark Churchill’s Pub up for sale this week for $4,650,000. The buyer will not only get the iconic pub on Northeast 2nd Ave. in...
themiamihurricane.com
Satisfy that sweet tooth: Seven Miami bakeries to try
We all have those moments where we crave something sweet. Luckily, Miami is one of the best cities to find dessert. With so many options available, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of bakeries with desserts worth trying. Fireman Derek’s. If you want the best of an over-the-top,...
pethelpful.com
Video of Animals Rescued From Hurricane Ian Arriving at Fort Lauderdale Shelter Is Sweet Yet Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking from the aftermath Hurricane Ian left. Not only are houses and towns destroyed, but animals have also been left stranded and afraid. We can't believe people decided to abandon their fur babies. As sad as it is, we're beyond thankful for animal shelters and people...
Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami
The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
Popeyes Seeks Franchisees for Miami Locations
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expanding at home and abroad
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Live Entertainment for Their New Ship, Carnival Celebration
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new live entertainment that will be featured on their new cruise ship that will debut next month out of Miami, Carnival Celebration. Carnival is promising never before seen entertainment for Carnival Celebration that includes new production shows, aerialist acts, game shows, and party and events.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to deliver supplies to Fort Myers, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will travel to Fort Myers to help deliver much-needed supplies, volunteer at a distribution site, and meet with local leaders. The mayor will travel to Southwest Florida with members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), from which members of Florida Taskforce 1 have already been deployed since last week. She will also receive a briefing on the ground to determine what additional aid and resources Miami-Dade County can provide.
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
communitynewspapers.com
Key Clubhouse of South Florida announces new board members
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Key Clubhouse of South Florida, a Miami-based organization dedicated to providing assistance to adults living with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression, has announced the addition of Dr. Delvena Thomas and Eric Pinto to its board. The announcement was made...
Miami New Times
Fire Fight: Mayor and Firefighter Unions Joust Over Little Gables Annexation
The prospect of Coral Gables annexing the Little Gables community has already generated years of heated debate, but tensions flared further in recent weeks thanks to a public conflict between Coral Gables’ mayor and two local firefighter unions that say annexation is a dangerous plan. The 205-acre community, which...
Sold-Out Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The sold-out International dinner dance took on a patriotic theme this year with an American theme, celebrating this nation’s resilience, strength, hope, and unity. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was held Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
communitynewspapers.com
STAY SAFE THIS FALL
As the fall season sets in, temperatures drop, and the sun sets earlier each day. While we are all busy enjoying the change in season, it is essential to remember that this time of the year is perfect for petty criminals. Here are a few simple tips that will help...
communitynewspapers.com
Sunny Isles Beach Career Expo
The City of Sunny Isles Beach is hosting a Career Expo on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 10 am – 2 pm at Gateway Center. To see more #Miaminews from #Aventura to #Coralgables to #SouthMiami, #Pinecrest, #Palmetto Bay and #Cutler Bay and all throughout #Miamidadecounty go to:
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Christina Aguilera, Illenium, T.I., and Others
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
