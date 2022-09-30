Devastation from Hurricane Ian worse than Charley, Sanibel police chief says

Gone.

That word kept coming up as reporters heard from Hurricane Ian survivors, whether in person, via email or social media or over the phone, when those worked.

“7-Eleven’s gone. The Whale’s gone. All the restaurants are gone,” Fort Myers Beach resident Mitch Stough said. “The whole entire Times Square is gone. It’s leveled.”

Gone, too, are at least seven killed on Cayo Costa and Sanibel, according to Lee Sheriff Sheriff Carmine Marceno and city officials. That early Friday afternoon number could go up as Southwest Florida leaders assess whether other unconfirmed deaths are related to one of history's worst natural disasters.

Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel appeared to take Wednesday's brunt of the 150 mph winds and storm surge that reached double digits at a level not ever recorded before, local and state leaders officials said.

Not that Cape Coral, Pine Island, Fort Myers, Naples, Bonita Springs and other parts of the region are untouched.

“I believe every structure in the city of Cape Coral has been damaged," Cape Coral Fire Chief Ryan Lamb said. “It’s been a catastrophic event for the city.”

Lamb was far from being alone in his preliminary findings, with a point of reference being 2004's Hurricane Charley, which ranks in the top 5 in history of highest winds at landfall.

"There's not a single structure that hasn’t been impacted," Sanibel Police Chief Bill Dalton said. "I'm not saying all destroyed, but it's noticeably worse than Charley and the worst I've seen in 20 years."

"In all these years in Lee County I have not seen damage like this from a storm like this," Lee County Manager Roger Dejarlais said. "We have a lot of local residents who have lost their homes. It is heartbreaking to see the damage. (It) is going to be awhile for us to recover."

How long?

“It’s going to take years. This is a pivotal impact event," Lamb said. "This is going to affect the way we operate and do business for a very long time."

"Any outside help, we will surely welcome it," Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said. "We are definitely going to need help to get through this."

And communities have starting getting that assistance from the federal government, with more to come.

"We have five federal teams," Bonita Springs Fire Chief Greg DeWitt said. That "encompasses high water vehicles, swift water teams and structural collapse teams. So rest assured the people, the citizens of Bonita Springs and Lee County are being well represented by the federal government, by local and state assets.”

Gone are massive chunks of bridges or causeways that link Pine Island and Sanibel to the mainland. Boats that weren't destroyed now serve as the main mode, and a barge expected to arrive by Sunday also will play a role for the latter, Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said.

"We have tedious work," Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said. "We can't invite residents back to the island now. I know this is hard."

The barge will transport emergency vehicles, including Department of Public Works trucks, police cars and fire engines evacuated prior to the storm, as well as electric repair trucks.

Almost 600,000 Lee and Collier households remain without power

Almost 600,000 households remained without power Friday morning in Lee and Collier counties, with an unknown outlook as to when electricity will be completely restored.

Another utility obstacle for residents: drinking water in Lee and for a lot of Collier.

“Due to water system distribution pipeline damage in Lee County, a countywide boil water notice has been issued,” Lee County said in a statement. “While most residents do not have power to boil water, please use bottled water for drinking.”

Water pressure losses has led Lee Health to begin evacuating up to 400 Fort Myers patients to Collier County, said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and CEO.

At the same time, a lot of the huge messes outside most structures will remain for awhile.

While Lee County Solid Waste garbage collection is scheduled to resume Monday, that's only for household garbage: Everyday trash items and all spoiled food. Storm debris is collected separately from household garbage, officials said, and collection of recycling will also resume on an undetermined date.

Somewhere in those piles of what's now clutter are the treasured belongings of Southwest Florida residents.

"Eighty, ninety percent of everything you had is gone," said Naples resident Barbara Fuller, who lives on the Gordon River and then, as she spoke, suddenly spotted an avocado floating onto her porch. From where, she didn't know. "I got this!"

Clutching a waterlogged Bible that let loose a stream of river water every time she gestured with it, she shared her story of survival as the Gordon and her home became one.

"It was circling around, filling up, just filling up so fast it was just like something out of a horror movie," Fuller said. "This was kind of challenging. All I can do is clean up."

Record surge caught many by surprise

The record surge caught many by surprise including long-time Sanibel resident Eric Siefert, who with his wife quickly realized the dangerous error to stay as water rose to about 10 feet, and Ian howled.

“We were crawling on top of furniture, and we thought it was going to be the end,” said Siefert, whose home has been sitting on stilts adjacent to a golf course, not the Gulf of Mexico. "We were afraid. (It) was like a freight train. You could feel the house getting pounded. You could feel the vibration.”

Floating around and swimming to safety were in the cards for others who resided near normally placid canals, like Iona Ranch mobile home park resident Stan Pentz in south Lee County.

"I see water coming up to the door real fast," Pentz said, "and then BOOM."

Hanging onto the blinds, Pentz tried to desperately get out as his home quickly filled. Upon leaving, he got dragged up and around his property.

"The current took me. I finally grabbed on to some bushes," Pentz said, trying to talk through a strained voice. "I got myself in there and just stayed there."

Pentz described various debris hitting him while stranded in the bushes, having to use some as a buffer against the strong wind and water for three hours. He was eventually able to swim to a nearby three-story building. By some miracle, Pentz said he had minimal injuries, besides a cut on his toe and a very sore back.

With a bandaged leg and an injured shoulder, 95-year-old Yolande Welch of Sanibel had her own description as she sat at the Port Sanibel marina.

“It was hell. I’ve been through five hurricanes, and this is the worst one," Welch said. “If you can believe this, I stood and held that door so it wouldn’t blow out. For four and half hours. The wind was just ghastly, the strength of that wind.”

What's not gone is Welch's fighting spirit, which is reflected by other Southwest Florida inhabitants through their resolve, their determination.

Like Brandon Robertson, a 36-year-old Florida Gulf Coast University music professor, and his family.

“Things can be replaced, but my life can’t,” said Robertson, who had just finished draping a green tarp on his roof and helped his Fort Myers neighbors pick up debris. “I ain’t stressing about this.”

Or Cape Coral resident Sirina Jerome, who works for the correctional services division of the Salvation Army.

“Those are just materialistic things," Jerome said. "As long as my family’s safe, that’s really as much as I can ask for."

Sure, it "is a very difficult time,” Bonita City Manager Arlen Hunter said. “We will all strive together as a community. We will face these challenges together.”

Some normalcy will help as many schools and the Southwest Florida International Airport remained closed Friday as officials worked to restore power.

A few businesses began unlocking their doors, and the Naples Airport control tower resumed operations at 8 a.m. Friday for limited dawn to dusk service.

"I'm just happy we are all here," Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann said. "It's going to take time and we are going to do that as a community."

Time is what's needed for the battered historic Naples Pier originally built in 1888, and like parts of Sanibel and the rest of Southwest Florida, has been rebuilt several times due to hurricanes over the last century.

Sanibel will bounce back. "This is not the first time Sanibel has been through this," Souza said. "We are very good at handling things like this."

Being careful will also be important as residents rebuild.

"We don't want to see any Floridian become a victim a second time, and the Disaster Contractors Network can help prevent fraud," said Melanie S. Griffin Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation secretary. "Once homeowners are safely able to assess their home repair needs, they are encouraged to log onto DCNOnline.org and search by county for a list of Florida licensed contractors in their local community that are providing these services."

Meanwhile, real sharks also have been a challenge during rescue efforts, according to Curtis Drafton, the founder of the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame. He leads a team of North Carolina volunteers.

"There were sharks, we had about three. I think one black tip. I don't know what the other one was. But then we also had tarpon. We had tarpon on land (at) FGCU, we had one downtown on Main Street and Monroe Street," Drafton said. "There were sharks out of water as well so it’s been weird.”

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) writes for the USA TODAY NETWORK, which supplemented this story through the efforts of Dave Osborn, Mark H. Bickel, Harriet Howard Heithaus, Luis Zambrano, Liz Freeman, Nikki Ross, Hannah Morse, Ed Reed, Stacey Henson, Dan Glaun, Samantha Neely, Laura Layden, Kate Cimini and others.