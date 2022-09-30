ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter’s Fruit Ranch is the perfect fall destination on Green Bluff!

By Esther Bower
 4 days ago

MEAD, Wash. — It’s the perfect time of the year to visit the Green Bluff: the orchard is blooming, apples are ready to be picked, and fall festivals!

Walter’s Fruit Ranch has all kinds of fruit growing on trees, along with a fall festival happening every weekend in October.

The public is welcome to come up and pick their own apples and pumpkins to bring home.

Kids can also pet the sheep, see the sunflowers, and get lost in the corn maze.

“All that rain we had this spring, it’s the densest corn maze I’ve ever seen,” said Jason Morrell, owner of Walter’s Fruit Ranch. “It’s going to be hard to find your way out.”

To make sure you get into the festival, they suggest buying a parking pass online. This way, your spot’s guaranteed and you can spend more time at the ranch!

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and it’s located at 9807 E Day Road in Mead.

You can find more information on Walter’s Fruit Ranch here .

READ: This Deer Park farm has everything you need to get into the fall spirit

