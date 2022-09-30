Dominion Says Outages Expected With Storm

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Dominion says its has more than 400 bucket trucks in southwest, central, and eastern Virginia to respond to what is left of Hurricane Ian. Spokesman Craig Carper says outages are expected with the storm, which is supposed to bring 20 mile per hour winds to Richmond, and gusts to 40 miles per hour. Stronger winds are expected at the coast.

Carper asks for patience as power is restored. He says you can report an outage through their app, online, or over the phone.

Carper says Dominion does not have any crews in Florida right now. He says crews located in states outside of Ian's range are likely handling the needs in the Sunshine State.