Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
radionwtn.com
Four New Advocates Join Henry County CASA
Paris, Tenn.–Four new volunteer advocates were sworn in to the Henry County CASA team this week. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. CASA Executive Director Tas Smith said they welcomed Dan Boudrie, Kathryn McDonald, Patsy Barrow and Judy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduates TN Law Enforcement Training Academy
Martin Police Officer Stefanie Adams graduated Friday from Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Martin Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Officer Adams completed 12 weeks of training and will be returning to the Martin Police Department to resume her field training where she is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
westkentuckystar.com
The crash that closed Old Mayfield Road Wednesday involved two juveniles
A crash that shut down Old Mayfield Road on Wednesday evening involved a vehicle and two pedestrians. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield near Rosewood Drive. The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the McCracken County Sheriff's...
WBBJ
Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault
Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
Comments / 0