Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
radionwtn.com
Four New Advocates Join Henry County CASA
Paris, Tenn.–Four new volunteer advocates were sworn in to the Henry County CASA team this week. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. CASA Executive Director Tas Smith said they welcomed Dan Boudrie, Kathryn McDonald, Patsy Barrow and Judy...
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
radionwtn.com
Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
newsleaderonline.com
WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22
A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for rape, assault
Multiple indictments were returned for assault by a Christian County Grand Jury Friday, along with an indictment for rape in connection with an attack on the rail trail in July. Indicted for first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and tampering with physical evidence is 44-year-old Jason Wayne Morse of Hopkinsville—he is accused...
westkentuckystar.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman
A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
Comments / 0