'Body broker' found guilty of dumping 24 human body parts in Arizona

A man who operated a business that sold body parts to medical schools was found guilty of dumping 24 separate body parts in two locations in Arizona .

Walter Harold Mitchell III, dubbed a "body broker," was found guilty of dumping two dozen body parts belonging to at least nine different people across two locations, according to 12 News. He is being charged on 29 counts, including the possession of a pipe bomb, though he has refused to divulge any details as to why he was in possession of the weapon. His sentencing is set for Oct. 31.

Mitchell was the owner of a business that managed and sold the body parts of those who donated their bodies for scientific research. He allegedly dumped the body parts after selling the business in November 2020.

The body parts discovered included knees, shoulders, arms, legs, and skulls. Aside from being wrapped in gauze, the body parts were scattered mostly out in the open. They were traced back to Mitchell through medical tags and serial numbers found on the parts.

“You trust them to take your loved one and treat them with respect,” Cheryl Patterson, the widow of one of the discovered cadavers, said, “and that’s not at all what happened.”

Mitchell ran his "body broker" business for nearly 30 years before the incident.