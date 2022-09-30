Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Size? to debut new store concept at Liverpool ONE
Size? has announced it will open a new store at Liverpool ONE, debuting its brand new store design concept. The 2,734 sq ft store will open on Peter’s Lane this winter, relocating from its current Liverpool store. Spanning two floors, the new design concept will be created specifically for...
Lemonade Launches AI-Powered Contents Insurance in UK
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insurance company Lemonade has launched in the United Kingdom and now offers contents insurance to residents across the U.K. Lemonade now operates in five countries, after previous launches in the United States, France, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Monday (Oct. 3) press release. “We believe...
Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier
Apple Music is about to reach a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. The music giant tells The Associated Press that internal data indicates Apple Music will reach the heady mark on Monday. Every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters release music on the service. Apple Music says the milestone cements it as the world’s largest catalog of music. While the actual song that crosses the 100 million threshold won’t be known, there’s a good chance it will not originate from the U.S. or even be in English as the services sees more and more music arrive from all over the world.
theindustry.fashion
Scotch & Soda opens two new London stores
Amsterdam-based lifestyle and fashion brand Scotch & Soda has opened two new stores, located at Covent Garden and Old Spitalfields Market in London. The Scotch & Soda flagship at Covent Garden features the brand's new “Free Spirit” store design concept. The space includes a signature bar, dedicated children's area and library, displaying a selection of books and maps to celebrate the heritage of the building.
salestechstar.com
Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature
Lightspeed launches industry-leading analytics on its flagship restaurant platform to empower independent businesses to drive more revenue. Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.
theindustry.fashion
Primark introduces women-only fitting rooms
Primark has announced it will now offer a dedicated fitting room area for women, as well as continuing to offer a combined fitting room area which everyone can use. The retailer made changes to its fitting room policy following complaints regarding inappropriate behaviour from two men walking in on a customer as she was changing.
theindustry.fashion
John Lewis launches first womenswear rental platform powered by HURR
John Lewis has today launched its first womenswear rental platform with established rental brand HURR, featuring a range of exclusive collections from the high street department store as well as a raft of new contemporary brands. The John Lewis Fashion Rental platform aims to encourage a more sustainable way of...
Hilton and Peloton Team Up to Enhance the Travel Wellness Experience
MCLEAN, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) announced an industry-first partnership, making Hilton the first hospitality brand to feature Peloton Bikes across its entire U.S. hotel portfolio of 18 award-winning brands. By the end of the year, nearly all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels – from Hampton by Hilton to Waldorf Astoria – will feature at least one Peloton Bike in every fitness center, providing guests with a more holistic wellness experience, including access to Peloton’s world-class instructors and expansive connected fitness content. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005189/en/ Hilton and Peloton announce industry-first partnership. Credit: Hilton
EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa Invests in Hair Care Brand Dizziak
LONDON — What comes after the fatigue of celebrities launching beauty brands?. The answer is investing in real businesses with a structure and science behind it to back up the products. Loretta De Feo, founder of London-based hair brand Dizziak has revealed that Dua Lipa is now an investor...
Envision Group’s CEO Zhang Lei Has No Time for Greenwashing
The Chinese greentech company's founder spoke to TIME about his Net Zero Industrial Park venture and Formula E team
Global Vogue Titles Unveil Oceanic Metaverse World to Showcase Digital Talent
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Throughout the past month, global Vogue titles have explored the theme “Fashion’s New World”, reflecting shifts in culture and talent. Increasingly, that includes digital art and virtual fashion. Now, that theme is extending into a virtual world, opening today globally.
