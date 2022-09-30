Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s What You Missed At The 2022 Backyard Bronc Bash In Twin Falls
On the south side of Twin Falls, a former CSI Rodeo Team member has brought his passion for rodeo to his backyard. Mitch Pollock is a world-ranked saddle bronc rider and has transformed his property in Southern Idaho into a rodeo arena for his own personal events. 2022 Backyard Bronc...
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
Why the Most Idaho Thing Ever Needs to Be Happening in Twin Falls
There are times in life when you are searching through Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, or browsing the internet and come across a video that you can't help but share and watch over and over. Living in Idaho we see odd videos of things recorded here all the time, and often think, 'this is the most Idaho thing there is.' Sometimes you will come across a video where you think that and wonder how it wasn't recorded here, and I happened to come across a video like that. This event needs to be a weekend event in Twin Falls or needs to happen at the Twin Falls Fair yearly.
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Would You Do? Strange Driver Stopping Children in Twin Falls
What would you do? What would you do if a mysterious car pulled up to your child, rolled down the window and an adult you don't know began talking to them? Would you be convicted of assault or murder? Would you follow them? Do you call the cops and let them handle it? Do you ignore it and hope it is a one-time thing? Do you pull your kid from school so they don't walk to school, or do you change how they get to school? This is a situation that was reported recently on a rants and raves page in the area, and any parent has to wonder what you would do if you found yourself in this situation, or heard about your child having this interaction.
6 Ways To Keep Your Power Bill Down In Twin Falls This Fall
It is officially fall and there are going to be some weather changes. With that comes some changes to your power bill. I know that I am checking my power bill because I know I definitely use more power when the weather turns. So if you are looking for ways to keep that power bill down, we have some tips.
Second Flight to Return this November for Twin Falls Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airline servicing the Magic Valley Regional Airport plans to return a second round trip flight to and from Twin Falls. Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will hear a request from SkyWest Airlines to amend the agreement with the city to include the second flight service to the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). The MRG ensures funds to the airline if profits fall short. According to the city, only $25,000 of the $400,000 MRG has been paid to SkyWest because sales have been profitable off the single flight to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport. "This is in contrast to national trends. The airline industry has struggled to recruit and retain pilots. Due to this struggle, airlines have reduced or eliminated routes to small communities across the nation," according to the city in a statement. SkyWest is asking the second flight scheduled for this winter to be included in the MRG. At one time SKyWest had three flights to Utah and for a short time provided one flight to and from the Denver International Airport. Most flight services to other areas other than Salt Lake City have been short lived from the Magic Valley. In May 2021, the Magic Valley community welcomed the first flight from Denver with much fanfare. The flights were offered through United Express also operated by SkyWest. Several years ago Allegiant Airlines provided brief service from Twin Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada. The council will hear the proposal Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street.
The 10 Things Everyone In Twin Falls Needs To Do Before The Weather Turns
Weather changes quickly in Twin Falls. We have created the ultimate fall bucket list that you have to do before the weather gets really cold and you can't do them anymore. Idaho has some beautiful places to go and see the changing leaves. There is even a map you can use to determine the best times to go to certain places to see the peak of the fall colors in the leaves. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction on New Wendell Valley Country Store Begins in October
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a new Valley Wide Country Store will begin in October on the south side of Wendell. The new store will sit along Interstate 84 at the existing location and will be much larger than the current store. "This will be largest one we've built from the ground up," said Gavin Gregory, vice president of retail for Valley Wide Cooperative. Gregory said the new building will be 24,000 square foot on a little more than seven acres of land. The new Travel Center will function very similar to the current one in Jerome at the I-84 and U.S. Highway 93 interchange. However, the Wendell location will feature their farm retail store.
Old Maxie’s Restaurant Might be the Next New Mexican Cafe in Twin Falls
It is going to be hard to replace Maxie's in Twin Falls, but it looks like a massive remodel is happening to the old building. A new sign is up on the restaurant, it looks like it could be a Mexican cafe. There is not a whole lot of information out there yet, this is what we do know.
The Problem with Tipping in Twin Falls Nobody is Talking About
There's a recent tipping issue that I'm seeing at more restaurants in the Twin Falls area and I'd like to know your thoughts, especially if you're someone who works behind the counter. Everybody knows how to tip. I think it’s safe to say that we’re all familiar with the process...
Twin Falls to Break Ground on South Fire Station
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction will start on a second fire station in October for south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls announced it is planning a groundbreaking for Twin Falls City Fire Station #3 in mid-October near the Swensons Market on Orchard Drive and Washington Street South. Station #3 will be the second station to be built in Twin Falls as construction is underway on Station #2 on North College Drive. Work on the station began earlier this year and is expected to be operational by spring of 2023. The facility will replace the current Station #2 that sits on the southeast side of the College of Southern Idaho on Falls Ave. The groundbreaking for Station #3 is set for October 17, at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Idaho Version of Stonehenge
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
Injured Idaho State Trooper is Coming Home Saturday
Sergeant Mike Wendler is coming home. His fellow troopers with Idaho State Police are planning a public welcome. Wendler was badly injured while directing traffic at an accident scene in Jerome. He has spent the last several weeks at a hospital in Idaho Falls, where he had made tremendous progress in his recovery. His goal is to finish his rehabilitation at home, here in Twin Falls.
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Tickets On Sale To See Comedian Christopher Titus In Twin Falls
A well-known funny guy who has paid Idaho numerous visits over the years is stopping once again in Twin Falls for a performance at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for his December appearance. Christopher Titus rose to comedy fame in 2000 with his FOX sitcom named...
Lamphouse Theatre Opens in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After several years with the lights out and the screen black the small independent Lamphouse Theatre is open once again. Located in the Warehouse District of Old Twin Falls, the Lamphouse will once again show documentaries, independent films, and classic movies. "It's a work in progress," laughed Dave Woodhead, owner and operator of the Lamphouse. Hoping to open the doors up to audience sooner than he'd like, Woodhead has had to delay the first showing for one reason or another. The first show to be played will be the documentary "Hallelujah" about the song written by Leonard Cohen. "We do love these kinds of movies. We're fortunate to have the space that once was the Lamphouse Theatre and we're maybe better able to do it now," said Woodhead. Originally opened in 2001 the Lamphouse would show films for the next six years until business slowed. Woodhead said reopening the theater has been a goal of his for sometime and hopes there will be a big enough audience to support it. The Lamphouse will offer some snacks, non-alcoholic cocktails, and soft-drinks; eventually they'll serve beer and mixed drinks. Once fully operational the theater will have two evening showings with weekend matinees. Woodhead said he'll be able to show movies on a smaller screen in the lounge as well.
Deaf And Blind Twin Falls Young Adults Have New Growing Opportunity
The Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind has a new opportunity for their older students, young adults, to gain life skills and have a better chance of transitioning into adulthood. The school was able to get a food truck that will be run by students and help fund the furthering of education of other deaf and blind students.
Magic Valley Students on Idaho Education Advisory Council
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two students from the Magic Valley make up the 13 member Student Advisory Council for the Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Once student is Caiden Lee a seventh grader from Gooding Middle School while the other is Emma Brulotte a senior at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls, according to Superintendent Sheri Ybarra. The group of students who range from fifth to twelfth grade come from all parts of the state. This is the second group of students to make up the advisory council, “Like their predecessors, these new council members are highly engaged and passionate about issues from social media influence to the condition of school buildings and from mental and emotional health to advanced opportunities and STEAM activities,” Superintendent Ybarra said in a statement. “They are eager to learn more about Idaho’s government and education system, and they are committed to doing what they can to help schools and students live up to their potential.” The council will meet for the first time October 3.
This Twin Falls Neighbor Habit Is As Bad As Loud Music, Study Says
A bad neighbor can really make a person's life miserable. In all the years I've rented or owned a home, I've always tried to be a pleasant next-door occupant, but sometimes we just get pushed too far. A study from earlier this year pinpoints one of the lesser-talked-about reasons we loathe our neighbors.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0