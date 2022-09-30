Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
Related
sgfcitizen.org
College enrollment is down nationwide. Why is OTC’s ag program growing like a weed?
On Sept. 12 at about 6:30 in the morning, a cow named Red gave birth to a calf in the pen next to the Ozarks Technical Community College Ag Education Center in Nixa. Rob Flatness, head of the ag program, named it Richie, in honor of the Richwood Valley Campus that since 2019 has housed the ag school, one of the fastest-growing programs at OTC.
sgfcitizen.org
It’s gone. Most well-known home in University Heights demolished Tuesday morning
The white colonial home that stood on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street for more than 90 years was demolished Tuesday morning. The house was the heart of a zoning controversy that’s been brewing in the University Heights Neighborhood in recent weeks. Developers with BK&M LLC quietly...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: What does a key to the city actually unlock?
When someone is honored with a “Key to the City,” what do they actually get?. Is it like a journalism award? A plaque to hang on the wall? Does it symbolize entry into a respected club of professionals — the Missouri Nose and Throat Specialists Hall of Fame?
KYTV
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard from many fans saying they had a good time and enjoyed the Garth Brooks concert. But, some fans say they want refunds. It’s estimated thousands of people never made it inside the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic problems near and at the venue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person hit and killed by a car in southeast Springfield Tuesday
Police said the person was headed north across Republic Road near Fremont Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when an eastbound vehicle hit them.
KYTV
East Sunshine Street corridor project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release from MODot/KY3) - Those interested in a project to improve traffic flow along Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens lanes of I-44 near Strafford, Mo. after injury crash
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews reopened I-44 after an injury crash closed part of the interstate Tuesday morning. Troopers responded to an injury crash in the westbound lanes near exit 88 at Missouri 125 around 9 a.m. The crash closed two lanes of westbound traffic. Crews reopened both lanes around 11 a.m.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Dachshund/Lab mix puppy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is an unusual mix of breeds. Shee has the shorts legs and long body of a Dachshund, but the face of a Labrador. She was found with a clue that she does have an owner somewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sgfcitizen.org
SGF Sunday: Unusual local house flippers, a Pokin greatest hit
It’s Sunday, readers, and boy do I have things for you to read today. First up, our latest in-depth article also happens to be our most-read for the week. I love it when that happens! Reporter Jackie Rehwald told the tale of a house-flipping project in Grant Beach that’s getting unlikely buyers into Springfield homes.
sgfcitizen.org
Grant Avenue property owners can get tax incentives for sprucing up
Property owners in the area surrounding what will become Grant Avenue Parkway are being offered incentives to spruce up their places. Springfield Senior City Planner Matt Schaefer spoke to a group of about 30 people who own houses or buildings in the project zone from Grant Avenue Parkway. They met Sept. 29, at the Forward SGF building on Boonville Avenue. The meeting space had some building materials and painting supplies pushed to one side of the room to make way for tables, chairs and maps. The building is under development, much like the neighborhood around Grant Avenue.
HAPPENING NOW: After much pushback, debate, ‘historic’ Springfield home being torn down
Demolition crews are taking down the home on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street that has been the subject of much debate for months.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another large fire that broke out behind the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Officials with the Willard Fire Department say they got the call at around 4:30 p.m. for a large fire behind the Humane Society. When they got to the scene, they found a boat on fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
Interstate crash ends with injury, closure
UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
Frightly News Investigates: A dozen ghosts haunt Pythian Castle?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of Springfield’s oldest buildings, the Pythian Castle, has a long history of people coming and going through the facility. Many lost their lives there and some of them have decided to never leave. The history of the Pythian Castle According to John Sellars with the History Museum in the Square Downtown, […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
sgfcitizen.org
Major project coming to C-Street’s western gateway
Developers have the go-ahead to put a new building on the western edge of Commercial Street, in a move supporters hope will help revitalize the neighborhood. The Springfield City Council voted 8-0 on Oct. 3 to approve a conditional use permit for the development team from OzMod 425, LLC, to build a multi-use building with apartments and commercial space at the northwest corner of the intersection of Commercial Street and Lyon Avenue. More than 6,000 vehicles pass by the property each day.
KYTV
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
Comments / 4