ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

College enrollment is down nationwide. Why is OTC’s ag program growing like a weed?

On Sept. 12 at about 6:30 in the morning, a cow named Red gave birth to a calf in the pen next to the Ozarks Technical Community College Ag Education Center in Nixa. Rob Flatness, head of the ag program, named it Richie, in honor of the Richwood Valley Campus that since 2019 has housed the ag school, one of the fastest-growing programs at OTC.
NIXA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: What does a key to the city actually unlock?

When someone is honored with a “Key to the City,” what do they actually get?. Is it like a journalism award? A plaque to hang on the wall? Does it symbolize entry into a respected club of professionals — the Missouri Nose and Throat Specialists Hall of Fame?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Springfield, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
KYTV

East Sunshine Street corridor project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release from MODot/KY3) - Those interested in a project to improve traffic flow along Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Booster#Coxhealth#Linus Covid#General Health#The Daily Citizen#Nabors
sgfcitizen.org

SGF Sunday: Unusual local house flippers, a Pokin greatest hit

It’s Sunday, readers, and boy do I have things for you to read today. First up, our latest in-depth article also happens to be our most-read for the week. I love it when that happens! Reporter Jackie Rehwald told the tale of a house-flipping project in Grant Beach that’s getting unlikely buyers into Springfield homes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Grant Avenue property owners can get tax incentives for sprucing up

Property owners in the area surrounding what will become Grant Avenue Parkway are being offered incentives to spruce up their places. Springfield Senior City Planner Matt Schaefer spoke to a group of about 30 people who own houses or buildings in the project zone from Grant Avenue Parkway. They met Sept. 29, at the Forward SGF building on Boonville Avenue. The meeting space had some building materials and painting supplies pushed to one side of the room to make way for tables, chairs and maps. The building is under development, much like the neighborhood around Grant Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Interstate crash ends with injury, closure

UPDATE: I-44 has been cleared and both lanes are open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash has closed both lanes of westbound I-44 around exit 88.0, near Strafford. According to Ozarks Traffic, a crash past Exit 88 around mile marker 86.7 has closed I-44 and backed up traffic for at least one mile. According to Missouri […]
STRAFFORD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Major project coming to C-Street’s western gateway

Developers have the go-ahead to put a new building on the western edge of Commercial Street, in a move supporters hope will help revitalize the neighborhood. The Springfield City Council voted 8-0 on Oct. 3 to approve a conditional use permit for the development team from OzMod 425, LLC, to build a multi-use building with apartments and commercial space at the northwest corner of the intersection of Commercial Street and Lyon Avenue. More than 6,000 vehicles pass by the property each day.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Fremont Avenue and Republic Road intersection. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking northbound across Republic Road when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Republic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy