Property owners in the area surrounding what will become Grant Avenue Parkway are being offered incentives to spruce up their places. Springfield Senior City Planner Matt Schaefer spoke to a group of about 30 people who own houses or buildings in the project zone from Grant Avenue Parkway. They met Sept. 29, at the Forward SGF building on Boonville Avenue. The meeting space had some building materials and painting supplies pushed to one side of the room to make way for tables, chairs and maps. The building is under development, much like the neighborhood around Grant Avenue.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO