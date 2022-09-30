Read full article on original website
Man's $6M car collection brings thousands to museum in middle of nowhere
WEST OKOBOJI, Iowa — Tens of thousands of people travel every year to a classic car museum in the middle of nowhere. Few people may consider West Okoboji, Iowa an obvious destination spot. But there sits an estimated $6 million worth of inventory at Okoboji Classic Cars, owned by one man: Toby Shine. ...
mansionglobal.com
London-Based Businessman Pays $50 Million Cash for Gilded Age Mansion in New York
One of New York City’s Gilded Age mansions has sold for the first time in 76 years in a $50 million, all-cash deal, said listing agent Tristan Harper of Douglas Elliman. The Beaux-Arts mansion—once owned by a member of the Vanderbilt family and more recently occupied by the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the United Nations—was listed for $50 million, and had been on and off the market for years. The sellers are a group of five European countries that inherited the property after the fall of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, records show.
Photographer Captures Moving Portraits of Last WWII Veterans and Learns Their Survival Stories
Photographer Jeff Rease has spent the last three years taking portraits of World War II veterans around the world. The project, called Portraits of Honor, is part of Rease's goal of preserving and sharing stories from the war, —which is especially meaningful since the number of WWII survivors is declining every year. Since 2018, Rease has taken nearly 300 pictures of WWII veterans. He has traveled as far as France to meet with them. Rease recently created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the costs associated with the portraits, which he provides for free to the veterans. "I couldn't keep doing things...
Marilyn Monroe was Hollywood's all-American girl. But her initial success depended on hiding her Mexican roots.
Monroe has ties to Mexico, as her mother was born there before moving to California. Hollywood has historically favored whiteness, and Monroe leaned into her persona throughout her career.
VIDEO: See This Breathtaking All-White Moose!
VIDEO: See This Breathtaking All-White Moose! Moose natural ...
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Roosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
tatler.com
Entrepreneur sets fire to a Kahlo drawing worth £10 million in his Miami mansion
In a controversial and shocking stunt, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Martin Morabak set fire to one of renowned artist Frida Kahlo’s drawing in a martini glass. The drawing is said to be worth at least £10 million. Morabak burnt the drawing at his glamorous mansion in Miami. In front of...
Long Before Trump, Prince Makes a Great ‘America’
In the late '90’s and '00’s, the U.S. and Russia were getting along so famously that it made Prince’s political work from the '80s like "Ronnie Talk to Russia" seem kind of dated. Cut to 2022 where today’s headlines make that song, "Free," "1999" and "America" seem more urgent and current than ever.
I paid $100 to save a 100-year-old American flag
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ex-boyfriend and I went to an antique shop that had four floors. If you climbed the stairs all the way to the top floor, you found books stacked floor to ceiling, a windowsill covered in old metal lunchboxes, and more hornets than you'd want to see in an enclosed space.
