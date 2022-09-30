ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County.

State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block.

Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time.

The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.

