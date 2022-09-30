OSBI investigating after human remains found in Nowata County

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a human remains discovery in rural Nowata County.

OSBI officials say the skeletal remains were found Friday in a rural pasture approximately 10 miles east of Highway 169.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is on the scene and will identify the remains, as well as determine cause and manner of death.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

