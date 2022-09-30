ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata County, OK

OSBI investigating after human remains found in Nowata County

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the scene of a human remains discovery in rural Nowata County.

OSBI officials say the skeletal remains were found Friday in a rural pasture approximately 10 miles east of Highway 169.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is on the scene and will identify the remains, as well as determine cause and manner of death.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Janet Adams
4d ago

I hope they actually do a thorough investigation and not just sweep it under the rug like they have done with other murders here in Nowata County 🙄

