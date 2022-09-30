Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Defensive Tackle Continues to be Drain on Browns Defense
The Cleveland Browns expected to get better results on defense from a solid 2021 season so long as they improved from having the worst defensive tackle position in the league. One month into the 2022 season and that group once again finds itself in dead last, a limiting factor in what the defense can achieve as opponents are getting better at finding ways to exploit the weakness.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tomlin: Von Miller Is an ‘Alien Visiting From Another Planet’
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to media on Tuesday to announce the team’s new QB1, Kenny Pickett, and also previewed the team’s upcoming matchup against the Bills on Sunday. When talking about how the Steelers are preparing for the tough matchup on Sunday, Tomlin specifically mentioned paying attention...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve
Cleveland Browns are going to be without rookie running back Jerome Ford for an extended amount of time. Ford was placed on the injured reserve following the close loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Ford appeared to suffer an ankle injury on a kickoff, a spot he’s gotten a chance at this season while being burring on the depth chart at running back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Loss is Eagles Gain with James Bradberry Making Big Impact on Defense
PHILADELPHIA – There was the perception that James Bradberry didn’t play well last year with the New York Giants, mainly because his Pro Football Focus grade was low. Bradberry, though, had four interceptions on the season, and four interceptions are, well, four interceptions. The Eagles would take that.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Sirianni’s Directive Pushes Eagles to Top of the Turnover Heap
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were nondescript when it came to turnovers in the 2021 season, finishing dead even in the giveaway/takeaway dynamic and far off the big-play leaders, NFC East rival Dallas, which finished No. 1 in the NFL with a plus-14 differential. In Jonathan Gannon's first season as defensive...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. After a stint...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where NextGen Stats Says Justin Fields Leads the NFL
Justin Fields leads the league in something positive. The Bears quarterback on Sunday threw the longest completed NFL pass this season in terms of air distance traveled. It traveled 59 yards through the air and resulted in a 56-yard completion to Darnell Mooney. NFL NextGen Stats tracks these things and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Must Find Answers Before It’s Too Late
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The race is on for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers improved to 3-1 by beating the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur isn’t going to make any apologies for a win that lacked style points against a team quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said a “win’s a win.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders Divine Deablo On Fire for Silver and Black
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is beginning to emerge after four games in the 2022 NFL regular season. With several veteran stars such as Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman, it is a loaded unit of young players that have made the future look very bright. One of those young...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen likely headed for divorce
According to sources, and first reported by Page Six, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen have both hired divorce attorneys amid their marital issues. As previously mentioned, Brady and Gisele had been living separately following an argument that forced the two to re-examine their relationship...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Commentator Compares Magic Johnson To Recent NFL MVP
Immortal Showtime Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson's legend looms so large he continues to serve as a point of reference for commentators across other sports!. View the original article to see embedded media. This happened as recently as this past NFL Sunday! As recounted by Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
General Manager Poll Poll Picks Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra As Top Coach In NBA
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has long been considered among the league's best at his position. On Tuesday, he was recognized for it. A poll of NBA general managers by NBA.com chose Spoelstra as the league's best coach. He received 52 percent of the votes. He was also the choice last season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Florida State forward expected to miss season
Florida State is integrating seven new players alongside returners; guard Caleb Mills, guard Jalen Warley, guard Matthew Cleveland, forward Cam'Ron Fletcher, and center Naheem McLeod. Despite the lack of experience playing with one another, there's optimism that the team will bounce back to make the NCAA Tournament after being left out of the big dance for the first time since 2016 last season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery
FRISCO - Tough break for a former Cowboy ... and at The Star, a bunch of good injury news to monitor .... OCT 4 GREGORY OUT The Denver Broncos are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory, maybe for as long as six weeks, as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the NBA Has Prepped Coach Mike Woodson for Success at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson has been prepped and primed for such a time as this, using his collegiate and NBA career to land him in his second season as Indiana's head coach. "The NBA was great for me, but coming back home to coach...
Comments / 0