Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sports Illustrated Week 6 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Through five weeks of college football, we're starting to get a sense for who are the real contenders and who are the pretenders. The Pac-12 continues to play some really quality football as a whole, and this upcoming week will give us some more intriguing matchups. Like we do every...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Florida State forward expected to miss season
Florida State is integrating seven new players alongside returners; guard Caleb Mills, guard Jalen Warley, guard Matthew Cleveland, forward Cam'Ron Fletcher, and center Naheem McLeod. Despite the lack of experience playing with one another, there's optimism that the team will bounce back to make the NCAA Tournament after being left out of the big dance for the first time since 2016 last season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the NBA Has Prepped Coach Mike Woodson for Success at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson has been prepped and primed for such a time as this, using his collegiate and NBA career to land him in his second season as Indiana's head coach. "The NBA was great for me, but coming back home to coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Commentator Compares Magic Johnson To Recent NFL MVP
Immortal Showtime Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson's legend looms so large he continues to serve as a point of reference for commentators across other sports!. View the original article to see embedded media. This happened as recently as this past NFL Sunday! As recounted by Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Exchange With Paul George
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to basketball on Monday night, appearing in his first game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals. While it was just a pre-season game, this was a big step for Leonard, who has been working hard to get back. Because of this, his star teammate Paul George asked Leonard if there were any pre-game jitters. According to Leonard, he felt alright.
Comments / 0