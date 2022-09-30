Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Douglas County’s 911 impacted by ransomware cryptovirus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early Sunday morning a virus made its way into Douglas County’s 911 system. Staff are trained to answer and dispatch calls using the computer system but are also trained to do the job the pre-computer way. Douglas County officials want to make it clear at...
KSNB Local4
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
KSNB Local4
Bovee Fire in Nebraska Sandhills 30% contained
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters are making progress containing a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills. As of Tuesday morning, the Bovee Fire has burned 15,000 acres and is 30% contained. On Monday, cooler, less windy weather and light rainfall aided firefighters’ efforts. “Dozers, engines and hand crews made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State 4-H camp destroyed by wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - A large wildfire continues to burn in the Nebraska Sandhills. The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday afternoon. The fire moved north quickly, jumping past Highway 2. As of Monday morning, 15,000 acres have burned and it...
KSNB Local4
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health’s parent company manages potential data breach
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -CHI Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing an IT security incident that is impacting some of its facilities. According to a CHI Health spokesperson, the company has taken precautionary steps and taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record systems and other systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
National cheese recall causes retailers to pull certain cheese boards, brie and baskets
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have...
KSNB Local4
Update on Grand Island utility crew in Florida
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System. They took with them a bucket truck, digger truck and utility truck to be used during this deployment. They are currently based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
KSNB Local4
Officials still searching for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is still looking for a man wanted for murder. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the...
KSNB Local4
Whipple comments on offensive performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Big changes coming to the area as the week goes on
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For most of the area one more warm and breezy day is on tap. The majority of the area will get highs back into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be quite breezy out of the south southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. In western and northwestern portions of the Local4 viewing area, the slight chances of rain this morning will begin to pick up later today. We’ll then start to see the rain and isolated thunderstorm chance make a push eastward this evening and overnight, spreading into more of Central to Northeast Nebraska by tomorrow morning. Look for lows tomorrow morning mostly in the low to mid 50s.
KSNB Local4
Husker Basketball mourns passing of Tom Lorenz
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska basketball family lost a valued member over the weekend with the passing of Tom Lorenz. Lorenz served as general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013 and was an integral part of the Lincoln community since 1996. Lorenz was instrumental in the...
KSNB Local4
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded Sunday morning at 8:55 a.m. to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. The dispatch was in response to a still alarm of...
KSNB Local4
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree.
KSNB Local4
Seward County Sheriff’s Office finds 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over 24 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. Deputies stopped a 2015 Mercedes SUV in Seward County around Mile Marker 382 on I-80 for an obscured license plate at around 11:03 a.m. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and an aftermarket compartment was located in the rear floor of the vehicle.
KSNB Local4
LIVE: Update on deadly stabbing at south Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say two people are in custody after a deadly stabbing at a south Lincoln apartment complex Monday afternoon. LPD says more information will be released at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Tuesday, but adds that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above and on our 10/11 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV and FireTV.
KSNB Local4
2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene. Police say an 18-year-old man...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
Comments / 0