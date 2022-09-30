CASPER — Amid a lull in new efforts to harness Wyoming’s powerful winds, several projects approved in recent years have since been completed. The Wyoming Industrial Siting Council has greenlit 10 planned wind farms over the last five years, excluding expansions: four in 2018, four in 2019, one in 2021 and another earlier this year. Half are at least partly operational. The rest have yet to install any turbines.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO