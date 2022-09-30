Read full article on original website
State begins infrastructure survey
CASPER — Early on the morning of July 17, 2019, an irrigation tunnel in eastern Wyoming caved in, opening a sinkhole large enough to swallow a home. Water could no longer move forward, and as it backed up, a canal near Fort Laramie filled until the banks crumpled, flooding several nearby farms.
Wind projects quietly advance
CASPER — Amid a lull in new efforts to harness Wyoming’s powerful winds, several projects approved in recent years have since been completed. The Wyoming Industrial Siting Council has greenlit 10 planned wind farms over the last five years, excluding expansions: four in 2018, four in 2019, one in 2021 and another earlier this year. Half are at least partly operational. The rest have yet to install any turbines.
