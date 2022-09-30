ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Woman charged in the fentanyl overdose death of her 12-year-old daughter in Weld County

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
A woman has been charged in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 12-year-old daughter in Weld County.

Paramedics and police responded to a 911 call to a hotel in Firestone on May 2, and upon arrival found a 12-year-old girl unresponsive, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

The girl was taken to UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, and then transferred to Children's Hospital in Aurora. She died May 7, according to the news release.

An autopsy concluded the girl died from complications related to acute fentanyl toxicity.

The child's mother — 30-year-old Mystique Wadena — was arrested Wednesday on allegations that she provided the fentanyl that resulted in her daughter's death. She's been charged with child abuse resulting in death, a Class 2 felony, and distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 3 drug felony.

Investigators say the woman was using and dealing fentanyl from her hotel room. The night before the 911 call, investigators say she arranged to have her three minor children — who were not in her legal custody — brought to the hotel to visit, according to the news release.

Investigators allege that, during the visit, two of the children consumed some of her fentanyl pills, resulting in the death of the 12-year-old girl, according to the release.

About two years ago, Wadena was seriously injured after being shot by her neighbor, Tiera Kelley, who told investigators she was angry after hearing Wadena yell at her then 4-year-old child earlier in the day of the shooting. Investigators said the Kelley went to Wadena's apartment later to confront her, resulting in a fight, and then went back to her own apartment to get a gun and shot Wadena multiple times.

Kelley was sentenced to 32 years in prison last October after pleading guilty to attempted murder and menacing.

In a letter written by Wadena read by a prosecutor during Kelley's sentencing hearing last year, Wadena said "I am not a victim, I am a survivor," and described how she overcame her injuries, including relearning how to walk.

Wadena remains in custody at the Weld County Jail on a $100,000 bond. She is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 5.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

