ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Before and after Hurricane Ian: Satellite images show significant damage to Sanibel Island vacation destinations

By Nate Chute, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450FQ0_0iH6dWPW00

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has started to release satellite imagery of areas in southwest Florida damaged by Hurricane Ian.

In an interactive map published Friday, parts of Caya Costa, Captiva, and Sanibel Island were shown. Areas of Cape Coral and Fort Myers along the Caloosahatchee River were, too.

The images made clear that several holiday destinations on Sanibel Island were particularly hard hit by the storm, Using satellite photos courtesy of Google Earth taken last year, these interactive sliders reveal the significant damage done.

Loggerhead Cay, Gulf Breeze Cottages

Island Inn

Mitchell's SandCastles

More Hurricane Ian pictures, videos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The News-Press

The News-Press

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy