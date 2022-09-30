TANK bus driver charged after pedestrian struck and killed in Covington

A TANK bus driver has been indicted months after a man was hit and killed while in a crosswalk in Covington , the Kenton County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

In March, 38-year-old Dennis Michael Rahtz was hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of 4th Street and Scott Street in broad-daylight.

Covington Assistant Chief of Police Brian R. Valenti said the bus driver continued down 4th Street "unaware" of the crash.

Rhatz was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, TANK released a statement saying the driver, Howard Samson, was placed on administrative leave. He was indicted on Friday with a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, a class D felony. His arraignment is scheduled for October 17.

TANK Deputy General Manager Gina Douthat said in a TANK statement that the bus involved had a fully operational camera system and police were to review video of the incident from those cameras.

